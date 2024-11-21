Big Zulu recently added a multi-million-rand MacLaren to his growing fleet of cars

The rapper showed off his impressive 650s Spider and had fans and peers singing his praises

Mzansi congratulated Big Zulu, impressed with his cool new ride and unmatched work ethic

Big Zulu showed off his stunning McLaren. Images: bigzulu_sa

Big Zulu is sporting some new wheels after seemingly dropping over R2M on his new car!

How much is Big Zulu's new car?

Big Zulu just added another ride to his garage, and fans are beginning to lose count of how many cars the rapper really has.

Briefly News previously reported on his sleek BMW 325i convertible that raised eyebrows online, and the Mali Eningi hitmaker is back to give the haters another reason to talk.

Taking to his Instagram page, Zulu shared a photo dump at the Chasing Cars showroom after seemingly buying a breathtaking 2015 McLaren 650s Spider.

Priced at R2.8M, the performance car is a certified head-turner, and is bound to steal the attention each time Big Zulu pulls up to an event:

Here's what Mzansi said about Big Zulu's new ride

Netizens cheered and congratulated Big Zulu on his car:

South African disk jockey, DJ Tira, was surprised:

"You really bought it? I thought you were joking!"

Mzansi musician, DJ Zinhle, said:

"Please give us a lift so we can feel the success, halal!

Local music duo, Qwabe Twins, wrote:

"Congratulasions, @bigzulu_sa, umlilo!"

leroykhoza showed love to Big Zulu:

"Congratulations, my friend. This is a true testament that God is alive and great!"

aliekeys was stunned:

"This car is on that previous song! May God bless you, king, with many more cars."

reyzgama posted:

"Congratulations once again, my brother, you deserve it!"

bhoksnbucks responded:

"King Big Zulu, you are fighting now. Buthi Omkhulu, congratulations!"

