The South African rapper Big Zulu recently showed off his sleek BMW 325i convertible on social media

The picture of the rapper standing next to his German car was posted on Twitter (X) by the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Big Zulu flaunting his car

Big Zulu flaunted his German beast car. Image: Oupa Bopape

The South African hip hop rapper and record label owner Big Zulu and many netizens were stunned as he showed off one of his sleek cars.

Big Zulu drives a BMW 325i convertible

Once again, Inkabi Records owner Big Zulu has made headlines on social media after he trended for his latest diss track, 200 Bars.

Recently, the rapper flaunted one of his legendary sleek cars—a BMW 325i convertible—on social media. The picture of the star standing next to his beast was posted online by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the picture:

“Big Zulu shows off his car.”

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Big Zulu’s beast

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the picture of Big Zulu's car, many netizens on social media weighed in on the beast. See some of the comments below:

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Something doesn’t add up la."

@mnm_meya wrote:

"Kancane kancane iyavela inkabi."

@B_Margiano responded:

"Izingwe izinja, other dawgs."

@ThabiSoul_Deep replied:

"I still have questions though."

@siphoBMjr commented:

"Some cars just don’t suit big guys."

@FrameForgeFilms questioned:

"What the hell is he wearing?"

@Fyss_D said:

"Not just any car. A whole 325i convertible."

Sjava and Big Zulu unveil long-awaited Butan X Inkabi Zezwe capsule

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava and Big Zulu recently partnered with local streetwear brand Butan for a capsule collection. Inkabi Zezwe will have its own once-off apparel range where the traditional Zulu clothing style meets modern streetwear. Most of the items are available on the Butan website.

Sjava and Big Zulu have officially dropped their long-promoted capsule collection. The once-off items include an explorer hat, long-sleeve shirts and a rugby jersey modelled by both Sjava and Big Zulu.

