Bongani Nchang Introduces New Malaika Lead Singer Whose Replacing Tshedi, SA Reacts
- Founding member of Pop group Malaika, Bongani Nchang, has introduced the new lead singer of the group
- The new lead singer will be replacing Tshedi Mholo after she left the band in 2021
- Many netizens flooded the comment section responding to Bongani's announcement and the new lead singer
The South African legendary pop group has officially introduced its newest lead singer on social media.
New Malaika lead singer introduced
The South African pop group Malaika has made headlines once again on social media after the drama between two founding members of the music group, Tshedi Mholo and Bongani Nchang.
Recently, Nchang decided that it was time for him to formally introduce the group's newest member and lead singer to the public during their live performance at Disoufeng in Soweto, Johannesburg.
The news and gossip page MDNews posted the video of Bongani Nchang introducing the new member on their Twitter (X) page.
The video was captioned:
"Bongani introduces the new girl who has taken Tshidi's place in Malaika."
Watch the clip below:
Netizens react to the new Malaika member
Shortly after Nchang introduced the newest group member, many netizens on social media reacted to the news. See some of the comments below:
@Moshe_Meso wrote:
"Life after matric can be tough..be sure you have multiple hustles, so you don't have milk, one that made you money years ago."
@XUFFLER said:
"That girl did not take anyone’s spot! Tshidi left."
@Her__Hotness commented:
"Malaika yase Temu."
@Mfoka_Mlangeni tweeted:
"Well, let's hope she's good."
@ponky_david responded:
"Looks like it was a vibe.....Moving on, it is Bongani.....okay Tswakae, let's hear you."
@renei_Nay replied:
"Someone’s father there in the front row is excited over this."
