Murdah Bongz recently took to social media and showed people the latest ink he had done on his body

The former Black Motion member loves a good tattoo piece, and his latest caused a buzz on social media

Murdah Bongz's new ink elicited hilarious reactions from netizens who had a lot to say about the musician's art piece

Murdah Bongz added a new tattoo to his body. The DJ, married to DJ Zinhle, had tongues wagging on social media.

Murdah Bongz got a new tattoo of Spongebob and other cartoon characters in a video that had tongues wagging. Image: Oupa Bopape /Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

People shared their thoughts on Murdah Bongz's latest tattoo addition. People were divided over the interesting tattoo piece.

Murdah Bongz gets tattoo of cartoons

In an Instagram post, Murdag Bongz showed how he got a tattoo. He settled on a Spongebob, Donald Duck, Super Mario and a clown tattoo. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about MurdahBongz tattoo

Many people wondered why the musician chose to tattoo SpongeBob. Others said he was better off tattooing his wife DJ Zinhle's name. Read the funny comments below:

madebyhetisani wondered:

"What does those tattoos represent 🤔 or mean?"

nyar_akoth wrote:

"They are dope, but curious to know why the cartoon characters ?"

nontokozomangcobo applauded:

"The tattoos look so awesome, but ay the pain 😂 I would go home with an unfinished sponge bob."

nolo__le noted:

"That SpongeBob looks unusual."

@MuzieSndlovu slammed Murdah Bongz:

"At his age... oPopayi bani."

@Ihhashi_Turkei asked:

"Not Zinhle? As in uSponge kaBabes Wodumo."

@EpicSolaris was unimpressed:

"What's this craze about tattoos? I honestly don't get it. What value do they add?"

@AbutiLaroca joked:

"He’s not beating the allegations of being Zintle’s sponge."

@Real_revanche added:

"It gives takalani vibes."

