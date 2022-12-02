Cassper Nyovest is mentally psyching himself up for his #FillUpMmabatho concert taking place on Saturday

The rapper unveiled his new lion tattoo to go with his other alter ego Mufasa on his social media

Cassper said he's ready to give his fans in Mafikeng a show of a lifetime after months of preparations

Cassper Nyovest shows off his new tattoo. Image: @casspernyovest

The much-anticipated #FillUpMmabatho concert is one day away, and Cassper Nyovest is doing last-minute promotions for the show.

The Mama I Made It hitmaker got into his other persona Mufasa by revealing his new lion tattoo that covered his entire back. He captioned the pic:

"1 day to go. Mufasa is ready to #FillUpMmabathoStadium."

His social media followers reacted differently to his new ink; some said it looked similar to Memphis Depay's, who plays for the Barcelona football team.

Cassper seemed chuffed with the work of art that must have taken a lot of time to complete.

@moses_nyagota26 said:

"This tattoo artist needs to be arrested. Was it Rasta? "

@mrsetamayple wrote:

"Oh, it’s like that? There’s a lion on the loose in Mahikenig bafethu."

@faranani.lukhwa stated:

"You have to be fit and strong until, because you don’t wanna see a sick Mufasa on your back."

@the.realrasul asked:

"Yoh, how long did it take to complete that tat?"

@gadmashupje commented:

"Beautiful art piece, brother."

@easyman_nkomza_

"The lion king."

@megalodon10k_ said:

"The pain and long hours, it was worth it, though."

@turbs_mastandi added:

"You didn't push this concert like you usually do with the others."

Cassper Nyovest donates 100 pairs of sneakers to children ahead of the highly anticipated ‘Fill Up Mmabatho’

In another story, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is the gift that keeps giving. The rapper, who is finalising the arrangements for his much-awaited show #FillUpMmabathoConcert, took time to make a donation to the children.

The star had his fans and followers in the North West province jumping with joy when he announced that he was taking the famous Fill Up concert to his hometown in Mahikeng.

