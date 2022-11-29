Cassper Nyovest is gearing up for his highly anticipated Fill Up concert taking place this coming weekend

The star announced on his pages that he and his team donated 100 pairs of his sneaker range Root Of Fame to 100 children

The Mama I Made It hitmaker also revealed that he invited the children from his hometown in Mahikeng to attend the concert for free

Cassper Nyovest is the gift that keeps giving. The rapper, who is finalising the arrangements for his much-awaited show #FillUpMmabathoConcert, took time to make a donation to the children.

Cassper Nyovest has announced that he donated 100 pairs of sneakers in Mahikeng. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The star had his fans and followers in the North West province jumping with joy when he announced that he was taking the famous Fill Up concert to his hometown in Mahikeng.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Tito Mboweni rapper announced that he was giving back to the Mahikeng community days before the big day. He announced that he had donated 100 Root Of Fame sneakers to the children. He did not end there, he also invited them to attend the show for free. He wrote:

"In the spirit of giving back, FILL UP has bought 100 rootoffame sneakers and donated them. This is a collaboration of Fashion and Music for a purposeful outcome. We also extended an invite for the children to come watch #FillUpMmabatho for free this Saturday."

Cassper Nyovest also showed appreciation to everyone who played a part in ensuring that the event went smoothly. He added:

"Special gratitude goes out to the Honorable Mayor for taking his time to be with us, the volunteers that constantly give their hearts out in helping the children, and the Department of Social Development for going the extra mile in helping us identify these homes."

