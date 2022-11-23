Actress and singer Simphiwe Ngema had the streets buzzing with her recent pictures

The star, who trended on social media after a public breakup with her baby daddy Tino Chinyani posted cosy snaps on her timeline

Fans were able to put two and two together and concluded that Simz and Tino might be giving their relationship a second shot

Fans are convinced that actress Simphiwe Ngema and her baby daddy Tino Chinyani are back together.

Actress Simphiwe Ngema has sparked rumours that she is back with her baby daddy, Tino Chinyani. Image: @simzngema and @tino_chinyani.

Source: Instagram

The stars parted ways a few months ago and have been co-parenting their baby boy Tiyani Chinyani. They recently had the rumour mill spinning when they shared loved-up snaps on their Instagram stories.

Although the snaps had the faces covered, online investigators concluded that the stars were together because Tino shared the same snaps as Simz on his page.

Taking to Twitter, a user named @WhyUfikelate shared receipts that Tino and Simz Ngema were together at a fancy resort. She captioned the post:

"Into yabantu abanini ayingenywa "

Peeps quickly weighed in on the snaps saying this is another reason why they need to stay away from other people's businesses.

@CreamTMaponya said:

"Lol, women who take cheating partners back make me laugh. She healed she's ready for part 2."

@Dave61720357 commented:

"But the dude got white wedding mos after breaking up ."

@entle_nxumalo noted:

"They never broke up. They wanted space from public."

