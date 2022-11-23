Nasty C was recently in neighbouring Zimbabwe to perform at a Rick Ross concert in the capital, Harare

The Stalling hitmaker had social media going crazy when a photo he snapped alongside the American rapper went viral

Social media users started begging the top rappers to work together and release music before the year ends

South African hip-hop music lovers were grinning from ear to ear when they saw a picture of American hip-hop star Rick Ross alongside the talented Nasty C together.

The duo were captured in Harare, Zimbabwe, where they were scheduled to perform.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nasty C shared the picture with his fans. In the photo, the South African rapper is seen shaking hands with the Purple Lamborghini rapper with one hand on the chest to symbolise respect. He captioned he snap:

"Legendary".

Fans flocked to the post's comments section to dish their thoughts on the historic moment. Many called on the two rappers to collaborate on bangers before the year ends.

Fans react to Nasty C and Rick Ross's pics

@36steezy_na said:

"The left hand on the chest? TRUE AFRICAN MAN."

@outrightabi added:

"I’m just being legendary me, when I’m feeling humble smoke some ordinary weed."

@i_am_terry007 noted:

"Thanks to Zim"

@noble_qrsa wrote:

"A collabo or what? ‍♂️"

@kiidy_rsa commented:

"Is that Rick Ross ? Boii is flying."

@blaqprints1 added:

"This is for real, a legendary moment with a legend...Nah bro "

@softnation11 said:

"I think we should expect something good coming soon ."

