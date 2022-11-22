Rapper K.O has declared that the band Teargas, of which he was a former member, will never make a music comeback again

The Sete hitmaker revealed this after one of his fans begged him on Twitter to consider releasing a new song with his former bandmates Ntukza and Ma Eazy

Online peeps called K.O arrogant and disrespectful for not honouring fans' wishes after he refused to reunite with Teargas

K.O has rubbed his longtime fans the wrong way with his latest Twitter post

A fan of the legendary hip-hop group Teargas, of which K.O was a member, tweeted to the Sete hitmaker, requesting a Teargas comeback song.

The devoted fan pleaded with K.O to record a new song with his former bandmates Ma Eazy and Ntukza. @Guru_Vey stated:

"@MrCashtimeteargas nyana? One song nyana, Please big homie??? Pretty please G? Talk to Eazy and Ntukza Please?"

The talented rapper, however, did not accept the request. K.O told the peep to let go of the past.

K.O, whose viral song Sete has helped him reach new heights, continued by saying:

"Let the past be the past bro, chapter been long closed. Respectfully."

Some people who responded to K.O's quote tweet felt disrespected because K.O was unwilling to make sacrifices for his fans who have supported him since Teargas' debut in 2006.

Other loyal fans said K.O was arrogant and self-centered.

K.O's latest song Sete has earned him a top spot in the South African music industry, following Cara Cara, which established him as one of the top solo artists in 2014.

Following the post, some other internet users accepted K.O's decision but expressed disappointment that Teargas would never have a comeback song.

See other comments below:

@MukelooS said:

"I say a feature with both the brothers would comfort us. Not teargas but K.O ft MaE and Ntukz into ekanjalo nje."

@CiHendrixx wrote:

" it's just something hard to accept bro."

@Thabanamojalefa shared:

"So we must accept the fact that we gon die without hearing another Teargas joint "

@brian___jethro posted:

"K.O, I will forever be a big fan king."

@brainz305 replied:

"Let's move on."

@monde_lufele added:

"I listen to the light that's where I got all the answers."Let bygones be bygones" We heard you King"

K.O's SETE reaches 15 million views on YouTube

In other news, Briefly News reported that K.O went on his social media pages to post about the success of his song SETE featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna.

According to Radio Monitor SA, MrCashtime's song remains at number 1 on South African airwaves.

The rapper thanked his fanbase for making the record dominate on various platforms ever since its release a couple of months ago.

