K.O is at the top of his game with his hit song SETE which has been dominating on various platforms

The music video on YouTube has clocked 15 million views, and the rapper thanked his supportive fans

South Africans made the song trend on Twitter, with many people declaring it the Song of the Year

K.O celebrates his song 'SETE' for reaching a new milestone on radio and YouTube. Image: @mrcashtime

K.O went on his social media pages to post about the success of his song SETE featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna.

According to Radio Monitor SA, MrCashtime's song remains at number 1 on South African airwaves.

The rapper thanked his fanbase for making the record dominate on various platforms ever since its release a couple of months ago.

"Thank you for the #1 spot yet again, and thank you for 15 million views. #SETE"

Radio DJ Sizwe Dhlomo also joined in on the trending topic and agreed with the masses that it's definitely Song of the Year.

That illustrious title will only be claimed by one artist on 31 December, and Mzansi people hope that it won't disappoint like last year when DJ Hlo won, even though nobody knew her song.

@Nemesis2truth stated:

"It's our song of the year PERIOD.❤️"

@Djembeleza tweeted:

"Mr Swagger of the Season."

@ShelaneEmmanuel mentioned:

"You deserve this."

@edmanestro asked:

"This thing of the song of the year does not make sense to me. Which radio station should play the song of the year? Do we call it the song of the year because it is played on SABC TV? Because every radio station has its own song of the year."

@Arehone_ added:

"SETE gets me every single time. What a soft song! "

@Tlhogi___ shared:

"It’s a good song, but in general, there was not enough competition. So SETE it is."

@Gift_Makoti_ asked:

"We all agree with SETE mos?"

K.O celebrates 'Sete' hitting 10 million views on YouTube with inspiring message for his fans: "Don't give up"

In related stories, Briefly News reported that K.O made his huge comeback to the music industry when he released Sete featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie two months ago. The song was an instant hit and has been topping radio charts ever since.

South Africans have been dancing to the jam and supporting the song, making it go platinum in 16 days.

