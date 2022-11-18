Makhadzi's newly released album is getting raving reviews from Mzansi people on social media

The star trended on Twitter for her 'African Queen 2.0' body of work, and fans thanked her for the new music

Netizens said the festive season could commence as the new tunes from the album are enough to set December on fire

The highly anticipated album of Makhadzi has been dropped after the massive success of her previous albums that made her a household name.

The singer took to her social media on Thurday to drop cover images and announce that her new offering was out on streaming platforms. She encouraged her fans to enjoy the music responsibly and have fun.

I made African Queen 2.0 for the N1 in your cars and/or taxis, for weddings, for taverns, for Sandton, for the villages, for eKasi, for the gym, for the parties and most importantly, for the world. I hope this new music will continue to make you feel less stressed and help you cope. You deserve to be happy, and I love you very much."

Within a day, Makhadzi's fans were sold on 'African Queen 2.0' and said it was the perfect album to kick off the December festivities.

Some even noted that she and her boyfriend, Master KG are an inspiring couple because they deliberately released their music simultaneously.

@TshedzaApril said:

"Festive mood activated, thank you for a killer album queen Makhadzi.❤️‍❤️‍"

@AT0NGO wrote:

"4/10 it lacks the Makhadzi energy from Kokohva and African Queen albums."

@IM_KGAU commented:

"December is safe.❤️‍"

@martin_maswanganyi said:

"Thank you so much our Queen, we are blessed as SA to have you.❤️"

@ashley_louis_jnr posted:

"I think I can pack my bags and head back to Tzaneen."

tumelo_milokid stated:

"Tonight there's no sleep, I'll listen to the entire album before closing these eyes Siyabonga Makhadzi."

@ChrisExcel102 mentioned:

"Master KG and Makhadzi dropped on the same day. Couple goals.❤️"

Makhadzi and Blaq Diamond to drop ‘Ngikhathele’, fans anticipate Venda singer’s 1st ever track in isiZulu

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi built quite a name for herself as a Venda Singer. The musician will switch it up as she will feature Blaq Diamond on a song to celebrate the Zulu culture.

Makhadzi's supporters had some heartwarming reactions to the musician's announcement. Fans also gave their thoughts on the collaboration between Blaq Diamond and Makhadzi.

