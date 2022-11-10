Makhadzi has an upcoming project with musicians Blaq Diamond that will have a unique twist to it

Eager supporters welcomed the news of three beloved South African musician's future collaboration

The upcoming song with Blaq Diamond is special as it will be her first in isiZulu, and fans are excited

Makhadzi built quite a name for herself as a Venda Singer. The musician will be switching it up as she will feature Blaq Diamond on a song to celebrate the Zulu culture.

Makhadzi's supporters had some heartwarming reactions to the musician's announcement. Fans also gave their thoughts on the collaboration between Blaq Diamond and Makhadzi.

Makhadzi features Blaq Diamond for Isizulu track

According to Kaya959, told her fans that she would drop an isiZulu track with Blaq Diamond. The singer announced to her fans that she always wants to create harmony with her music, which inspired her upcoming collaboration with the music duo Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa. She wrote:

"You all know I always try to unite people with my music and be versatile. This is my very first and proudly Zulu song Ngikhathele, and you will love it. "

Fans were absolutely excited to hear the news. Sometimes said they always wanted to kamikaze on a track with Blaq Diamond.

