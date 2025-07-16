What is Joseph Quinn's height? All about the Stranger Things star

At a height of 5 feet 10 inches and just 31 years old, Joseph Quinn has become a rising star thanks to his breakout role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. His growing fame has led to roles in A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II. Speaking on how his role on Stranger Things has impacted him, he said:

I guess the acknowledgement or notion that I even have fans, it’s still something that I’m wrapping my head around… I feel very grateful to have had that through a show like ‘Stranger Things.’

Joseph Quinn in London, England (L). Joseph Quinn in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Lia Toby, Savion Washington (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joseph Quinn has been in the entertainment industry since 2011.

He became a global household name in 2022 with his role in Stranger Things.

The actor has also starred in major productions, such as Dickensian, Howards End, and Les Misérables.

Joseph Quinn is currently dating Doja Cat.

Joseph Quinn's profile summary

Full name Joseph Quinn Date of birth 26 January 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Clapham, London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Weight 146 Ibs (66 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Anthony Quinn Siblings Izzy Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Doja Cat School Emanuel School at Clapham Junction College London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Profession Actor Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram

Joseph Quinn grew up in South London

Joseph Quinn from Stranger Things was born and raised in Clapham, London, England, United Kingdom. His father, Anthony Quinn, is a director and producer. The actor's parents separated, and his father remarried. Joseph has a younger half-sister named Izzy.

The famous actor stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 146 pounds or 66 kilograms.

In a 2025 interview with Esquire, Joseph Quinn shared how growing up with half-siblings shaped his imagination and helped him as an actor. He said:

I had step-siblings, but I was between my mum’s and my dad’s, who lived on either side of the Common...I think, when you don’t have a sibling like that, you use your imagination. Giving in to fantastical narratives can be hindering, but in the context of being an actor, quite helpful.

Five fast facts about Joseph Quinn. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Joseph attended one of London’s top drama schools

Joseph Quinn from Game of Thrones completed his high school education at Emanuel School in 2012. He later attended drama school at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, where he graduated in 2015.

He achieved widespread recognition for his role in Stranger Things

Joseph Quinn started acting in small roles on British TV after finishing drama school. He appeared in shows like Dickensian (2016), Howards End (2017), and Les Misérables (2018). The actor also made a brief appearance in Game of Thrones as a Stark soldier.

Joseph Quinn at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on 11 April 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Joseph Quinn's big break came in 2022 when he played Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. His role earned him a Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Since then, Joseph has starred in major films like A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II.

In 2025, he took on a role as a Navy SEAL in Warfare. The actor is also set to join the Marvel universe as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Below of a list of Joseph Quinn’s movies and TV shows as per his IMDb profile.

2022: Stranger Things Season 4 (as Eddie Munson)

Season 4 (as Eddie Munson) 2020: Small Axe: Lovers Rock (as PC Dixon)

Rock (as PC Dixon) 2019: Catherine the Great (as Paul)

Paul) 2017: Game of Thrones Season 7 (as Koner)

Season 7 (as Koner) 2017: Howard’s End (as Leonard Bast)

(as Leonard Bast) 2019: Les Misérables (as Enjolras)

(as Enjolras) 2025: A Quiet Place: Day One (as Eric)

Joseph Quinn at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort on 16 October 2022 in Newport Beach, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Joseph Quinn has built a multi-million-dollar empire

According to Life and Style and The Sun, Joseph Quinn's net worth is alleged to be around $3 million. His primary source of income is his thriving acting career. He reportedly earned $250,000 for his role on Stranger Things Season 4, which boosted his income.

The actor has been romantically linked to Doja Cat since late 2024

As of 2025, Joseph Quinn's girlfriend is Doja Cat, the Grammy-winning rapper and singer. According to the Daily Mail, their connection began in 2022 when Doja Cat asked fellow Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to help her get in touch with Joseph Quinn.

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn's relationship first made headlines in August 2024 when they were spotted holding hands during a stroll through London. Since then, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, including a romantic getaway to Mexico in early 2025.

Before Doja Cat, Quinn was linked to models Alicia Davis and Alana Haim in 2023. In April 2024, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joseph Quinn briefly talked about how his fame suddenly grew because of Doja Cat.

That was funny… I admire her enormously as an artist.… I mean, that was a very peculiar thing because I’ve never been used to something having that far reach.

Joseph Quinn at the CCXP Mexico 2025 at Expo CitiBanamex on 31 May 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Toya Sarno Jordan

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Is Joseph Quinn gay?

He has not publicly identified his sexual orientation. Rumours about his sexuality began circulating after his close friendship with Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower, but those were just that, rumours.

Who did Joseph Quinn play in Game of Thrones?

Joseph Quinn played Koner, a minor character in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Joseph Quinn at the 'Morning Mash Up' at the SiriusXM Studios on 21 June 2024 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Who did Joseph Quinn play in Gladiator 2?

In Gladiator II, Joseph Quinn plays Emperor Geta, one of two power-hungry co-emperors of Rome.

Does Joseph Quinn play guitar?

The actor plays guitar and famously showcased his skills during Stranger Things Season 4 with Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

Joseph Quinn is 5 feet 10 inches tall, but it is his impressive acting skills and screen presence that truly stand out. Best known for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, he has quickly become one of the most talked-about talents in Hollywood.

