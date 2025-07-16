It seems as though the real reason behind Nicki Minaj's beef with SZA has been revealed

Nicki Minaj was targeting SZA's manager, Punch, who later revealed where this whole thing started

This revelation left netizens in stitches, with some calling it pure jealousy on Nicki's part, while others were confused by her anger

Controversial rapper Nicki Minaj has added another artist to her list of people she has beefed with. The Super Freaky Girl hitmaker went on a rant targeting SZA, and many people were confused.

Before the drama, Minaj had gone on a rant about SZA's manager at TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), Punch. Minaj accused him of bullying her man years ago and mentioned how he engaged in a smear campaign against her. SZA tweeted about the Mercury retrograde, and this sent Minaj off.

Nicki Minaj dissed SZA and accused her of having fake freckles, fake Spotify streams and being less successful than her. She relayed her thoughts in a few X (Twitter) posts, and it was not nice. Minaj even gave SZA a nickname, and she now refers to her as MZA.

"Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year?"

Where did Nicki's beef with SZA start?

According to @hiiipowers, Nicki Minaj had approached SZA's camp on a possible feature. However, Punch turned Minaj down and said the Broken Clocks hitmaker was too busy with an album. After that, Nicki received no feedback about the possible song.

"Punch reveals Nicki Minaj reached out for a SZA feature back in 2020, he told her she's on album mode and he will give it to her but nothing happened after that. He adds he's lost why the back and forth happened yesterday."

This revelation had netizens scratching their heads, much like her beef with Jay-Z:

@SparkdaPhilly

"Nicki crashes out on every female artist that has any motion. It's never a matter of if but a matter of when she's gonna crash out on another one."

@UGOOOTWEETS

"She needed that SZA stimmy so bad."

@DaRealSkeet

'The drama got more attention than the song."

@Justsimplyrob_

"SZA couldn’t hold the door for Nicki Minaj."

@akpiriutazi

"She’s just jealous of SZA’s rise, that’s why she’s digging up old beef."

Cardi B throws subtle shade at Nicki

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nicki's enemy Cardi B seemingly threw subtle shade at the tension between Nicki Minaj and SZA.

The New York-born hitmaker, Cardi B, went on Instagram Live and remained nonchalant about the entire feud, enjoying her crab legs.

