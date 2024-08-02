Malaika drama has intensified as founding members Bongani Nchang and Tshedi Mholo clash over song rights

Tshedi Mholo demands that her vocals be removed from Malaika's hit songs and replaced by new member Tsoakae Molipa

Social media reactions labelled Tshedi as emotional and unreasonable, referencing her 2021 statement permitting Bongani to manage their songs freely

Popular Afro-pop group Malaika founding members Bongani Nchang and Tshedi Mholo's beef has escalated after Mholo demanded that her vocals be removed from their hit songs.

Malaika’s Tshedi Mholo wants her vocals removed from their songs. Image: @tshedimalaika and @bonganinchang

Malaika drama takes a shocking turn

We never thought we would see the day when Malaika members Bongani and Tshedi argue online over their songs. The singers recently sat with MacG and Sol Phenduka and explained what was going on between them.

Speaking in a snippet of their interview shared on X by MDN News, Tshedi Mholo said she wanted her voice to be removed from the group's songs. She also noted that she wants the new Malaika member, Tsoakae Molipa, to sing the parts.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on Malaika's beef

Social media users feel like Tshedi is being emotional. Many said the star did not have any valid points in the argument. Others even referred to her 2021 statement, where she announced her departure from Malaika and permitted Bongani to do as he pleases with their songs.

@PressPlaySA said:

"Tshedi is emotional & childish 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@UrbanStreetZA commented:

"She’s been unreasonable shame and full of drama."

@MrMakhekhe said:

"It's going to a long ugly court battle, I like Tshidi so much but don't think she will win this case."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Tshedi thought she was irreplaceable 😂😂😂"

@Mlandzeni1 added:

"This lady is a mess, it’s astounding how she went through all this to lie about this guy, Bongz is solid and honest, Tshedi is bitter."

