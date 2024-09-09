Generations: The Legacy star Kope 'Tswyza' Makgae intellectually broke down Big Zulu's diss track 200 Bars

The actor, who also has a talent for rapping, broke down his diss track using his own bars

Mzansi gave the artist his flowers, with many saying they missed a few things in Big Zulu's track, but he explained it very well

Actor Kope 'Tswyza' Makgae impressed peeps with his take on Big Zulu's 200 Bars, adding his own flavour.

Actor Kope 'Tswyza' Makgae explained Big Zulu's diss track '200 Bars'. Image: @tswyza on Instagram, Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Tswyza explains Big Zulu's 200 Bars

The Generations: The Legacy star intellectually and effortlessly broke down Big Zulu's latest diss track. In the song, the Imali Eningi rapper took aim at Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, K.O., Kwesta and Duncan.

The actor, who often takes a bite at rapping, delivered a rap song which gave listeners an insight into what Big Zulu was saying.

Watch the impressive video below:

SA impressed by Tswyza's rap song

Netizens gave the Tswyza his flowers, with some saying they missed a few bars in Big Zulu's track, but he explained it very well and put a lot of things into perspective.

goitse55 said:

"You didn't understand the assignment; we said an essay, not a summary, so go back and add a few bars."

sbonelo_mabizela praised:

"Ultimate creative. The flow and cadence is proper."

enhlembali_ exclaimed:

"Hayi mani!!! Noo."

ph_rawx responded:

"Aahhhh….okaaaay! Thank you…because, honestly, I had no idea what was happening. Plus, I don’t understand Zulu like that, so it was all missing me. SIYABONGA."

maelizo shared:

"My fav is the KO part."

lazolamlindi hailed:

"What a killer summary brother."

mbuteng said:

"Still shocking to me to know that they haven't responded to this. Not a single SA hip-hop artist has acknowledged it."

shoez_k4eva shared:

"Tswyza saw a gap in Hip Hop and ran, while everyone else complaining and doing the same thing."

Big Zulu wants SA to share views on diss track

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu asked his fans to carefully analyse his 200 Bars diss track.

Impressed fans quickly headed to Big Zulu's mentions to make their thoughts known about his song.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News