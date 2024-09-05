Big Zulu announced the release date and cover art for his highly anticipated diss track, 200 Bars , set to drop on Friday, 6 September

In 2022, his previous diss track, 150 Bars , stirred the South African hip-hop scene by calling out prominent rappers like Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, and the late AKA

Fans on social media are eagerly awaiting 200 Bars, with many anticipating more shots at their favourite rappers

Big Zulu has finally shared the release date and cover art for his much-awaited diss song 200 Bars. The rapper previously caused a stir with another diss song, 150 Bars, that saw fellow rappers catching smoke.

Big Zulu has finally shared the release date for his new diss song '200 Bars'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Big Zulu announces second diss song

South African hip-hop heads finally received the news they have been waiting for. Many have anxiously waited for Big Zulu to release his second diss track, 200 Bars. In August 2022, Big Zulu ruffled a few feathers when he fired shots at the industry heavyweights, including Nasty C, Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Duncan, Stogie T and the late AKA in his song 150 Bars.

Taking to his social media platforms, the Mali Eningi hitmaker shared that 200 Bars will be dropping on streaming platforms on Friday, 6 September. He wrote:

"🚧200 BARS🚧 Ay Hip Hop Nation ngizwile ikhalo zenu🙏🏿Ay sekunjalo ivuthiwe manje🔥Ahlehle inkuni isisha nesobho 🦍 Dropping Friday📍00:00⏯ #200Bars."

Mzansi can't wait for Big Zulu's new song

Social media users are counting the hours to the diss song's release. Many said South African rappers are scared they will be attacked in the song.

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"I hope you didn’t apologise this time."

@lele_efkay commented:

"Cassper Nyovest running to the studio to prepare nonsense."

@roostahreflects added:

"We will be there, no matter what!"

@emcee_reggie commented:

"I honestly can’t wait 😂🔥🔥🔥"

Duncan discloses he’s not on good terms with Big Zulu

Briefly News previously reported that the beef between rappers Duncan Skuva and Big Zulu seems more personal and more profound than we thought, as the iWeekend Enkulu hitmaker dropped another bombshell.

Once again, rappers Duncan Skuva and Big Zulu are the talk of the town after their beef started in 2022, when Big Zulu released 150 Bars, a track that took shots at several hip-hop artists, such as Duncan, K.O., Cassper Nyovest, and Kwesta.

