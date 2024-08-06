The Durban-based rapper Duncan Skuva has disclosed that he's still not on good terms with fellow star Big Zulu

The iWeekend Enkulu hitmaker also mentioned that he will still drop the dissing track as he won't be backing down

The beef between the two rappers started back in 2022 when Big Zulu dropped 150 Bars, a track that took shots at several hip-hop artists

Rapper Duncan is set to drop another diss track. Image: @duncanskuva, Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

The beef between rappers Duncan Skuva and Big Zulu seems more personal and more profound than we thought, as the iWeekend Enkulu hitmaker dropped another bombshell.

Duncan says he's still not on good terms with Big Zulu

Once again, rappers Duncan Skuva and Big Zulu are the talk of the town after their beef started in 2022 when Big Zulu released 150 Bars, a track that took shots at several hip-hop artists such as Duncan, K.O, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta.

According to TshisaLIVE, Duncan recently revealed during an interview on The Basement Podcast with Flymotion that he was still not on good terms with the Mali Eningi hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He also mentioned that he won't back away from dropping another diss track and spoke about his beef with Big Zulu.

He said:

"Diss means disrespect. I don't have any restriction. I didn't have rules. I diss you by swearing at you with your mother, just like 2 Pac's Hit Em Up. You claim to be a player but I slept with your wife, so you must go all in. No, we are not friends ever since I released that diss track, hence I was left behind for his Celebrity Games tournament. He has blocked me everywhere, even though he is friends with Zakwe."

Big Zulu prepares for boxing match

In a previous report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Big Zulu and Phumlani Njilo confirming their boxing match with the date announcement.

Big Zulu was meant to have entered the ring with Cassper Nyovest last year, and although that did not materialise, it brought a lot of attention to celebrity boxing matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News