The Tshwala Bam remix has hit record streams after surpassing 100 million listens since its release

The song, which features Burna Boy, may have been bashed in Mzansi, but the numbers tell a different story

Although South Africans refused to acknowledge the song, this did not stop them from congratulating the producers on their success

The Tshwala Bam remix featuring Burna Boy is doing some huge numbers on streaming platforms and Mzansi is raving over its success.

Tshwala Bam remix streams soar

Just over two months since its release, the Tshwala Bam remix has grown in popularity, becoming TitoM and Yuppe's second most-streamed song after the original.

Released in May 2024, the song was met with mixed reactions, with the general consensus among South Africans being that it was unnecessary, while other listeners admired Burna Boy's flair in the song.

According to Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela, the track officially hit 100 streams across various platforms, tailing behind the original at 177 streams, which was led by a global dance challenge:

Mzansi reacts to Tshwala Bam remix success

South Africans congratulated TitoM and Yuppe on the success of their song despite having already given it a thumbs-down:

RefilweSeboko said:

"The remix was unnecessary, but congratulations to them."

FusionistRSA confessed:

"I still don’t like the remix though, congrats."

_DJMosh was concerned:

"These are crazy numbers! I’m worried though that he may have stolen the song away from them. It has become a Burna Boy global hit more than it is a Tito M & Yuppe song. The song has more reach, but less impact for the boys now."

DeeNkomo_ wrote:

"Some people were against the idea of a remix with Burna. But this is a numbers game, and boy, does Burna have numbers by the bucket load! I like what this did for Tito and them."

