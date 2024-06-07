Chris Brown recently remixed the famous Tshwala Bam dance moves during a performance for his 11:11 tour

The singer/ dancer joined the viral dance challenge and blew fans away with his unique twist

Netizens showed love to Breezy and praised his undeniable talent and stage presence

Chris Brown performed the 'Tshwala Bam' dance during a performance. Images: chrisbrownofficial

Not Chris Brown joining the Tshwala Bam dance challenge during his performance! The Gimme That hitmaker and his dancers gave the dance a little twist, and their viral performance blew fans away.

Chris Brown performs to Tshwala Bam

The Tshwala Bam craze may have died down in South Ah, but it's clearly still a big thing overseas after some huge stars joined the viral dance challenge.

Following Kelly Rowland's cool video dancing to the chart-topping tune, Chris Brown took his moves to one of his recent performances for his 11:11 tour and dazzled the crowd with his unique twist on the viral dance.

Twitter (X) user DAMIADENUGA shared a clip from Breezy's show where the singer and his dancers dropped the famous Tshwala Bam dance moves with the track blasting through the speakers:

Fans rave over Chris Brown's moves

Netizens showed love and sang Breezy's praises for his immaculate dance moves and unmatched talent:

tinuolastella declared:

"They can not make me hate you, Bae."

Raqi_4Real was impressed:

"Talent comes with ease for this one right here. Sheesh!"

cal_dril wrote:

"Chris brown is insanely good."

0ldirtyfrench said:

"It's fair to say he’s the most talented artist of the century."

FaffieManhuhwa posted:

"When it comes to moves, this one is my fighter!"

SmittyDaDon3 responded:

"I’ve always said that my man looks like his concerts are worth whatever the asking price is."

Jennifer Hudson learns Tshwala Bam dance moves

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jennifer Hudson learning the famous Tshwala Bam dance moves.

The Spotlight hitmaker had a young, South African guest in her show teach her the viral dance in some easy steps, and the results amazed Mzansi:

beauchamp_lord said:

"Wow. But South Africans are really special, man."

