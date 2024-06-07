Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile recently released her new single Egagile

The star shared the news on her Instagram page that she has dropped the song and fans can now download it

Some of Rethabile's fans and followers raved about her new single in her comment section

South African singer and songwriter Rethabile Khumalo has showcased her vocal ability yet again.

Rethabile Khumalo releases new single Egagile

Veteran singer, Winnie Khumalo's daughter, has made headlines once again after she threw shots at amapiano artists about how untalented some of them are but get recognised more than them.

The new mom recently shared some great news on her Instagram page that she has finally released a new Egagile. The star told her fans they could now access the song on all DSPs.

She wrote:

"Good things come to those who believe Better things come to those who are patient. And the best things come to those who don’t give up. EGALILE IS OFFICIALLY OUT LINK ON BIO."

See the post below:

Fans rave about Rethabile's new song

Shortly after the star shared that she had released the song, some of her fans and followers raved about it. See some of the comments below:

naledi_dube wrote:

"Congratulations chomi and thank you for this music offering."

killapunch_sa said:

"Powerful."

just__mandi responded:

"Soo soothing."

cateedlamini replied:

"Beautiful mommy."

tkofficial_sa commented:

"Now we just need a music video."

bulidhlomo mentioned:

"A voice!"

themba_mvocalist wrote:

"Ngicela ukuba nemali Yazi ngishade once."

