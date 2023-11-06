Ntyilo Ntyilo singer Rethabile Khumalo has announced that she is pregnant with her first child

Khumalo shared the baby's gender and name, revealing that she named her baby after her new EP

The news was first shared by her mother, Winnie Khumalo, who celebrated being a grandmother

Rethabile Khumalo is expecting! The Ntyilo Ntyilo singer announced the wonderful news on her Instagram page.

Khumalo's first bundle of joy is a baby boy

Rethabile recently took to her social media page to announce her pregnancy, sharing the exciting news of expecting her first child.

In the same post, she revealed that she's having a baby boy and disclosed his name, which happens to be inspired by her new EP, Culo.

"New beginnings. New music. As I welcome my son, Culo."

Winnie welcomes daughter to motherhood

The news was first shared by her mother, famous singer Winnie Khumalo, who celebrated being a grandmother. She also welcomed her daughter to motherhood.

"New Beginnings. New Music. New baby #Culo. Welcome to motherhood."

Winnie and her daughter have a strong bond which echoes through their music. The singer always posts about her daughter and shares some important information regarding her music. Not to mention the wonderful performances together.

During an interview, Rethabile highlighted the advantages of having a mother in the same industry as herself.

“I’m so lucky to have Winnie Khumalo as my mother because I have someone who understands the journey for an artist, the ups and downs of the journey. I have watched her go through ups and downs in her career and survive them. That’s how I know I can and I will too.”

Mzansi congratulates Rethabile

The singer's supporters congratulated her on her new milestone.

ladydu_sa said:

'I did notice the glow."

mpumi_somandla lauded:

"Congratulations, my love. As soon as he’s off diapers, give him a microphone. We want to see @winnie_khumalo, yourself and Culo on stage together ke please and thank you!"

hazelonig added:

"Ohhhhhh my goodness congratulations."

lerato_mvelase added:

"Ncaaah man. Winnie."

arthurmafokate said:

"I am a grandfather again."

