The queen of Gqom music Babes Wodumo is having a difficult time after losing the love of her life

She posted a picture on her Instagram visiting her Ngeke hitmaker husband's grave following an online breakdown that had people worried

Her trip to the cemetery had people sending her messages of support and strength

Babes Wodumo is struggling to cope with her late husband Mampintsha's untimely death. Images: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The first lady of Gqom music, Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, has left Mzansi feeling sad once again with just a simple trip to the graveyard to visit her late husband, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

Babes Wodumo visits Mampintsha at the graveyard

The Black Panther superstar posted a picture at the cemetery a few weeks after she had posted on her Instagram that she longed for death facing her late hubby's grave and said:

"Kade Ngivashele isoka lami. (I went to visit my boyfriend)"

Check out her Babes heartbreaking picture below:

Mzansi sends Babes Wodumo messages of support

Babes has been worrying her fans since her husband passed away last year on Christmas Eve after suffering a stroke, leaving her depressed and ill.

The Wololo hitmaker recently broke down during an Instagram live when his last hit song played at a party, breaking her fans. This is what they said after her trip to the cemetery:

sibahlekhosi encouraged:

"I hope you are feeling much better maka Sponge. Ilwa Ntombo life hasn’t been kind to many of us."

nelompongo added:

"The phase of grieving that you are going through is very painful. I send you my heart Mabheshingo. This too shall pass."

buhddafly said:

"Your come back is gonna be so powerful!! Rooting for you mami."

Shela.beetha advised:

"Do you believe in the afterlife, he does feel you."

afikilekhaboninangquba

"You will heal sisi, we love you and we know kuthi soon you will give us a hit."

wumi3232 observed:

"She is not alright. May God continue to strengthen you IJN."

nqophiri said:

"Uzoba right sisi. Give it time."

mbambophilani assured her:

"We are praying for you my sister."

