The Queen of Gqom music, Babes Wodumo, is still grieving from the death of her husband, Mampintsha

The Wololo hitmaker broke down during an Instagram Live when Mpintsho's last hit, Ngeke, was playing in the background

Her heartbreak touched her fans, who sympathised with her pain almost a year after he died from a stroke

Babes Wodumo broke down during an Instagram Live after hearing Mampintsha's 'Ngeke'. Images: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Shame man, 10 months after her husband Mampintsha's untimely death, Babes Wodumo is still hurting.

Babes Wodumo breaks down during an Instagram Live

The Black Panther soundtrack hitmaker was captured during an Instagram Live clip trying to hold back tears as Mampintsha's last hit, Ngeke was playing in the background and her fans comforting her.

The video posted on Twitter, now known as the X app, was shared by digital media outlet MDN News and captioned:

"Babes Wodumo still miss Mampintsha so much."

Check out the heartbreaking video below:

Babes Wodumo's fans comfort her after her Instagram Live breakdown

Her followers sympathised with her during the live video and more on Twitter.

Babes' grief broke people's hearts, seeing her struggling to cope with her late husband's death, who passed away in December last year after he suffered a stroke. These are some of the comments:

@uThembisa was shattered:

"This is so sore ay bantu. Thought of her the other day when I saw the video of the Afrikaans version, the way bebajabule ngakhona those people I wanted it to rub off on her. Poor thing."

@Samantha23450 couldn't bear the pain:

"I couldn't finish watching this live."

@CrazyBabebear advised:

"The pain doesn't go away. It gets better, but it doesn't go away."

@tebofila said:

"I suspect she’ll miss him for the rest of her natural life."

@Hloni051 could only imagine:

"Imagine dating someone who will miss their ex from time to time and you can’t even do anything about it. I guess there are challenges in dating widows (especially alpha widows) the same as baby mommas."

@Sir_elleassgeh predicted:

"Rightfully so, it's gonna take forever. For now she must live with the pain, love and light to her."

