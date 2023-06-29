Babes Wodumo commemorated her late husband Mampintsha's birthday on 27 June; Mampintsha passed away in December 2022 at the age of 41

Their two-year-old son surprised Babes by waking up and singing a birthday song for his late father, leaving her emotional and heartbroken

Babes Wodumo expressed her eternal love for Mampintsha in a heartfelt Facebook tribute and shared an Instagram message wishing him a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Gqom star Babes Wodumo got surprised on late hubby Mampintsha's birthday. Images: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo found herself overcome with emotions on Tuesday, 27 June, as she commemorated what would have been her late husband's birthday.

Mampintsha passed away after a brief illness in 2022

Mandla Maphumolo, popularly known as Mampintsha and a member of the music group Big Nuz, passed away in December 2022 after a brief illness. He would have turned 41 on that day, reports Daily Sun.

Babes Wodumo, who married Mampintsha in 2021 and welcomed their son, Sponge, in the same year, expressed her surprise and heartbreak when their two-year-old woke up and sang a birthday song to his late father.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Babes Wodumo shared a touching message

According to IOL, Babes posted a touching Facebook tribute to her beloved husband, expressing her eternal love for him and the profound impact he continues to have on her and their son.

The singer also posted an Insta message, captioned:

"Happy Birthday @mampintsha_shimora ❤️❤️"

The heartfelt tribute from Babes Wodumo resonated with fans and fellow celebrities, with DJ Tira, who had worked closely with Mampintsha, also joining in wishing him a happy birthday on social media.

@queen_lolly_sgananda said:

"Ay ezinyizinto bekungamele zenzeke, levoice nje ngeke sisayizwa iphila"

@ubestworld said:

"Happy heavenly birthday my nigg Jack wangempela"

@_unjabulo_ said:

"One of the funniest guys on the socials. Happy heavenly birthday Bab' Shimora ❤️"

@itsmeultimate said:

"Frame 4 & 6. We were definitely robbed. May he continue resting in peace. "

@ceboi_ribz said:

"No one will ever replace this talent! Such a happy soul! We were robbed bandla!"

Babes Wodumo Returns to Instagram With Post About Mampintsha Still Fighting for Her, SA Celebrates Her Return

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Babes returning to Instagram.

Babes Wodumo has finally regained control of her Instagram page after over a year of not posting. The star shared the news on social media.

Social media users have been sharing concerns about Babes Wodumo's wellbeing but she seems unfazed. The Wololo hitmaker who has gone through a lot over the past few months believes her man still has her back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News