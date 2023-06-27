Babes Wodumo has shared some pictures and videos of the late Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo in celebration of his birthday

The Gqom superstar posted some of his most memorable videos and wished him a happy birthday

Fans of the late Kwaito star were left heartbroken, and some shared sweet words to comfort the mother of one

Babes Wodumo has celebrated Mampintsha’s birthday in a sweet Instagram post, sharing some of his heartfelt memories. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Musician Babes Wodumo has penned a sweet message to her late husband Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.

She also accompanied the note with photos to commemorate his birthday.

Mampintsha's wife sends him a heartfelt note on his birthday

On her Instagram page, Babes Wodumo said:

"Happy Birthday."

She then shared some of her fondest memories of the muso in videos.

Fans comfort Babes Wodumo as she celebrates her late husband's birthday

In heartfelt replies to her post, fans comforted the musician:

@Nomcebo_zikode said:

"Happy heavenly birthday Mpintsho."

@lee_mcgold said:

"Last slide got me all teary. Happy heavenly birthday, Mampintsha."

@boity_reloaded said:

"Oh God, happy heavenly birthday."

@slenda_dadancingdj said:

"Happy heavenly birthday to my brother-in-law."

@itsmeultimate said:

"Frame 4 & 6. We were definitely robbed. May he continue resting in peace."

@siiiiphe_mthethwa said:

"I’m here to eat bhoyntshis. Happy heavenly birthday Shimora, you are still loved in this world."

@_unjabulo_ said:

"One of the funniest guys on the socials. Happy Heavenly Birthday Bab Shimora."

@aphiweh_h said:

“I’m here to eat BHONTSHISI” Happy Heavenly Birthday Shimora."

@mrs_mulidzwi_junior said:

"Happy heavenly birthday to your only love, babes."

@ceboi_ribz said:

"No one will ever replace this talent! Such a happy soul! We were robbed bandla!"

Babes Celebrates Mampintsha for Father's Day

In her previous Instagram post, Babes Wodumo celebrated her hubby for Father's Day.

Babes posted videos of Mampinstsha with their son Sponge Wodumo bonding and having some father-son time.

She also wished her father a good one.

Babes continues to keep Shimora's memory alive on social media

Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo shared some videos of Mampintsha six months after his death.

Her fans comforted her and advised her to continue remembring him and to keep his legacy going.

Source: Briefly News