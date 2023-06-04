Babes Wodumo posted a video showing SABCSport paying tribute to Mampintsha on her Instagram page

The Gqom singer said she took the touching tribute by the national broadcaster as a sign from her late husband

Babes' fans joined her in the comments in remembering the Mampinstha and sent her positive vibes

Babes Wodumo posted a snippet of SABCSport's tribute to Mampintsha on her socials. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo is still reeling from the death of Mampintsha almost six months following the musician's passing.

The Wololo singer has been keeping her late husband's memory alive on social media and sharing how she navigates grief.

Babes Wodumo claims she received a sign from Mampintsha

Recently Babes said she got a sign from Mampintsha when she came across his tribute on TV before heading out to work.

"As I’m about to leave for my gigs, then SABCSport sends a tribute with Mampintsha with all the legends of the world. This must be a sign. ❤️"

Babes posts a video in remembrance of Mampintsha

She shared a recording of her TV screen showing the Afrotainment star getting honoured.

South Africans comforted Babes in the comments and said, Mampintsha's legacy will continue to live on.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi rallies around Babes as she continues to grieve Mampintsha's passing

@santiago_bhengu stated:

"Be strong, look after yourself and your son God is above all."

@kellygunns68 mentioned:

"I'm glad that before he departed he did right and made you his wife.❤️"

@yzee12 wrote:

"Gone but not forgotten."

@phaphama07 commented:

"It’s definitely a sign Ma kaSponge wethu. May Mpintsho’s soul continue 2 RIP. ❤️❤️❤️"

@spheza added:

"He will be forever in our hearts. Asizoze sakhohlwa uyena."

@Sanelisiwe Ngema wrote:

"All the best Babes be asoldier my dear."

@mbalezinhle_zulu said:

"I still can't get that through my head ngath usazobuya nje."

@sisandaaaahh

"A legend that will never be forgotten."

