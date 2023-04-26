Babes Wodumo revealed she would like to date white men on Facebook Live, citing that they "don't talk too much"

Babes Wodumo teased an upcoming album that is set to release next month, despite turning down gigs

Babes Wodumo also opened up about her battle with depression after the death of her husband, Mampintsha

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Babes Wodumo opens up about her dating life on Facebook Live. Images: @babes_wodumo

Source: UGC

South African Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo recently took to Facebook Live to interact with her fans and address various aspects of her life, including her love life, new music, and her battle with depression.

Babes Wodumo got candid in her Facebook live

The award-winning singer and dancer did not shy away from sharing her thoughts and feelings with her fans, showcasing her trademark sharp tongue and candidness.

Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans shared their support with Babes after she opened up on her loneliness

According to Zalebs, Babes opened up about her loneliness but now preferred to date a white man because they "don't talk too much".

Fans went on to offer their support for the singer as she expressed her feelings of solitude and depression.

Anele Cele said:

"Mabheshingo❤️❤️❤️❤️I love your puppies"

Sihle Mjey MlandeliweBhova Zondi

"Love you Babes "

R'zet Vusie said:

"Have a peaceful night We love you"

Nkocy Caleb Dube said:

"Beautiful"

Rudzani Roza Rudzy commented:

"Good night my love ❤ "

Sanele Mkhwanazi said:

"Dankie Mabheshingo❤️❤️"

The South African reports Babes also revealed that she has a new album set to be released next month, despite having turned down several gigs as she adjusts to life after her husband. She expressed her excitement about the upcoming album and teased her fans with hints about what to expect from her new music.

Makhadzi sends love to Babes Wodumo after posting about spending her first Valentine's Day without Mampintsha

In a previous Briefly News article, it was reported that singer, Makhadzi shared a heartfelt message to Babes after she posted a message about Valentine's Day.

Makhadzi put aside her 2021 feud with Babe Wodumo and comforted the star after sharing a heartbreaking post about spending her first Valentine's Day without her hubby, Mampintsha.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News