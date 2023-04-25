Babes Wodumo has asked South Africans to vote for her late husband Mampintsha's duo, Big Nuz, at the Metro FM Awards

Big Nuz received nominations for Song of the Year for Ngeke , Best Duo or Group, and Best Kwaito / Gqom Song

Mampintsha's loyal fans promised Babes Wodumo that they would do everything for Big Nuz to walk away with the awards

Gqom musician and late Big Nuz member Mampintsha's wife, Babes Wodumo, has urged South Africans to vote for Mpintsho's last hit song Ngeke at the Metro FM Awards.

Mampintsha's fans have vowed to vote for Big Nuz's 'Ngeke' at the Metro FM Awards after Babes WOdumo asked them. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the 17th edition Metro FM Awards will take place on 6 May, and the duo is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Duo or Group, and Best Kwaito / Gqom Song.

Babes Wodumo wants Big Nuz to get their flowers at Metro FM Awards

Babes used Mampintsha's Facebook account again, which she has now claimed as her own since her last updates on her own page were in 2022.

The energetic dancer uploaded a video of the categories in which Big Nuz is nominated and requested Mzansi peeps to vote for her man.

"Please vote my dear ones ❤️"

South Africans vow to vote for Big Nuz at Metro FM Awards

As Ngeke was released almost a month before Mampintsha's death on 24 December due to a stroke, the song broke records after the Kwaito legend died.

Mzansi promoted the song so much that it won Song of the Year at Ukhozi FM. Peeps have been loud in their support for the deceased musician, and it was no different when Babes Wodumo pleaded with them to vote for Big Nuz at Metro FM Awards.

@Mamba Engabonwa Mabona Abulawe said:

"I voted for Mpintsho's legacy."

@Nobuhle Ka Zandile shared:

"Nakanjani Babes sizo vota ❤"

@Andile Steez Madondo posted:

"Let's do it for Shimora "

@Ntombie Xaba replied:

"The awards are coming home."

@Hlengiwe Gunjin commented:

"We will sthandwa sam "

@Ntombi Mbonani wrote

"We will ❤️"

@Noccie Bee Gumede also said:

"Say no more "

@Theresa Vivian Moila added:

"Consider it done."

Babes Wodumo celebrates Mampintsha and Big Nuz's Ngeke breaking YouTube records

Before urging Mampintsha's followers to vote for Big Nuz at the Metro FM Awards, Babes celebrated Ngeke reaching 10 million YouTube streams.

Babes posted a video visiting Mampintsha's grave with champagne. In the caption, she couldn't stop gushing about her man's incredible artistry.

"Today we celebrate ur success on reaching 10 Million streams on YouTube, So ngenze ngendlela engaziyo ukuthi wenza ngayo... Congratulations Sthandwa sam, wawushilo ukuth uzoqopha umlando ngalengoma...Ngyabonga Ukuhlonipha umbono wam wokuthi wenze le album okokugcina kanti ngangazi okokugcina ngampela...❤️"

