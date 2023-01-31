Babes Wodumo has taken to Mampintsha's Facebook account to promote her new song, Indoda No Sisi

The Uthando Lodumo star shared a poster of the upcoming track and some peeps chose to ignore it

Netizens decided to slam the singer for using a deceased person's phone to share social media updates

Babes Wodumo hasn't been in Mzansi's good books since her husband, Mampintsha, passed from a stroke in December 2022.

Babes Wodumo has used Mampintsha's social media accounts again despite getting backlash for the act. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

On top of being a target of trolls for her strange mourning process, Babes has been getting on people's nerves after using the late Big Nuz member's phone to share social media updates.

Taking to Facebook, the Wololo hitmaker promoted her upcoming track with TNS Indoda No Sisi using Mampintsha's account. Check out the poster below:

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Babes Wodumo using Mampintsha's Facebook account

According to ZAlebs, this is not the first time Babes used the Ngeke hitmaker's phone and that's why the act weirded out peeps.

@Thabiso Toitoi Sokhela said:

"Come on Babes, you have your own account."

Makhue Khumalo shared:

"This phone was supposed to be buried with Mampintsha."

@Sphorsh Maka Doubleu Nzimande replied:

"Welcome back, Shimora "

@Rebecca Kgosietsile commented:

"Sponge needs to eat. Go to work Babes. Leave those who are mourning their unfaithful husbands because of culture."

@Loice Ndlovu replied:

"Who is going to support her when she mourns forever? Life goes on. Mampintsha knows you love him. Ignore people who will not put food on your table."

@Nqobile Nsibande commented:

"Yeka le phone please. Sisazama uku healer as a country."

@Elliott DjEstyles Markon wrote:

"Why cant you just change the details of the page and add yours since you like Mampintsha's followers? It's like you were waiting for him to rest so that you can takeover."

@Ruth Barbz Taniah also said:

"Hayi this whole thing of using his account is a little pathetic. I'm married too but i'd never ever do that. I would respect my hubby and keep phone for memories only."

@Gugu Ka MaMthembu Vilakazi added:

"This is becoming creepy. Can't you change the name already? Maybe kube ' in memory of Mampintsha"

