Congratulations are in order for the TV and radio presenter Masechaba Ndlovu following her big reveal on social media

The media personality revealed that she is officially off the market and posted a beautiful picture of her wedding

Fans and other celebrities, including Zola Hashatsi and Nelisiwe Sibiya, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her

Halala: Masechaba Ndlovu ties the knot again. @masechabandlovu

Masechaba is celebrating yet another beautiful blessing in her life. The TV star recently tied the knot and she took to social media to give fans an exclusive look.

In December last year, Masechaba took to Instagram again to show gratitude as she announced that she was pregnant. She posted a cute snap showing off her baby bump.

Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu's wedding picture

People have flooded Masechaba's comments section with heartwarming congratulatory messages. Here are a few reactions from Instagram. @zola_hashatsi commented:

"Invite my Queen. Congratulations."

@nqob_star said:

"Congratulations ❤️ May God bless and protect your marriage and your family."

"philda_p wrote:

"God will make it happen when the time is right my Sis Bontle tota "

@globalbusinessconnector said:

"Congratulations my Angel ... May you and your partner be Blessed with many more years filled with love and companionship ❤️❤️❤️#charliesangels"

@baloyimsomi commented:

"Congratulations marriage is a good thing. He who finds a wife finds favour in God. May God bless your union."

@_fanatic_fitness:

"It is definitely God's time...Congratulations."

