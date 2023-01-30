Halala: Masechaba Ndlovu Ties the Knot Again, Gives Mzansi a Sneak Peek Inside Her Special day
- Congratulations are in order for the TV and radio presenter Masechaba Ndlovu following her big reveal on social media
- The media personality revealed that she is officially off the market and posted a beautiful picture of her wedding
- Fans and other celebrities, including Zola Hashatsi and Nelisiwe Sibiya, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate her
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Masechaba is celebrating yet another beautiful blessing in her life. The TV star recently tied the knot and she took to social media to give fans an exclusive look.
In December last year, Masechaba took to Instagram again to show gratitude as she announced that she was pregnant. She posted a cute snap showing off her baby bump.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
'Suited' hitmaker Shekhinah is living it up in Dubai, from fancy outfits to desert rides with friends
Mzansi reacts to Masechaba Ndlovu's wedding picture
People have flooded Masechaba's comments section with heartwarming congratulatory messages. Here are a few reactions from Instagram. @zola_hashatsi commented:
"Invite my Queen. Congratulations."
@nqob_star said:
"Congratulations ❤️ May God bless and protect your marriage and your family."
"philda_p wrote:
"God will make it happen when the time is right my Sis Bontle tota "
@globalbusinessconnector said:
"Congratulations my Angel ... May you and your partner be Blessed with many more years filled with love and companionship ❤️❤️❤️#charliesangels"
@baloyimsomi commented:
"Congratulations marriage is a good thing. He who finds a wife finds favour in God. May God bless your union."
@_fanatic_fitness:
"It is definitely God's time...Congratulations."
Zahara begins the countdown to her reality TV show set to premiere next month, Mzansi looking forward to it
In another article, Briefly News reported that fans are looking forward to the premiere of Zahara: As I Rise.
Khuli Chana, Tshepi Vundla and more stars react to Shugasmakx and wife's 10th wedding anniversary post
Today, 30 January, marks four days before Zahara's reality TV show hits Mzansi's screens. The show is set to air on SABC 1 next month, on 4 February. The multi-award-winning singer has taken to her social media platforms to remind Mzansi to get ready for the premiere of her show.
Zahara also thanked SABC for giving her a chance to share her story with millions of the channel's viewers. Many people have taken to Zahara's Twitter comments section to reveal that they are eagerly waiting for the show to air.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News