Popular Mzansi rapper Shugasmakx recently celebrated 10 years of marital bliss with his lovely wife

The star took to social media to share lovely pics from their wedding day alongside a heartwarming caption

Celebs, including Khuli Chana, Tshepi Vundla and David Kau, headed to the comments section to react to the sweet post

Popular rapper Lebogang Mothibe, known by his stage name Shugasmakx, recently celebrated his marriage anniversary.

Shugasmakx posted a sweet post to celebrate his 10th marriage anniversary. Image: @shugasmakx.

Source: Instagram

The star painted his timeline red with a cute post to his lovely wife, Linda.

Shugasmakx and Linda celebrate a decade of love

According to TimesLIVE, the couple had their traditional ceremony and signed their marriage certificate in 2013. They walked down the aisle two years later.

Shugasmakx took to his Instagram page to share pictures from the special day alongside a sweet caption. He wrote:

"10 Years And Counting. Trad and Signing 2013, Western Celebration 2015. We’ve Travelled, Started A Family And Built A Home. We Thank The Angels That Watch Over Us And The Angels That Walk With Us. To God Be The Glory. Here’s To Many More."

Fellow celebs and fans react to the post

The star's industry colleagues and fans headed to the comments section to help him celebrate the major milestone.

@khulichana01 said:

"I was THERE!!!"

@davidkau commented:

"Modimo le Badimo ❤️ Keep it going Shuga."

@tshepivundla wrote:

"Congratulations to you both. Crazy how your white wedding looks like it was yesterday, you're both classic & forever. So lovely watching your love ❤️ Maby more to you Fam ✨."

@nozi_langa added:

"Happy anniversary to you guys ✨."

@kgolodaguru_exp said:

"Congratulations Shuga, to many more."

Source: Briefly News