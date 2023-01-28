Gorgeous media personality Nadia Nakai has taken to her tmeline to wish her man, AKA, a happy 35th birthday on Saturday, 28 January

The beaurtiful rapper and TV presenter penned a sweet message to her boo and posted stunning snaps of the two of them loved-up

Social media users took to Nadia's comment section and also wished Supa Mega a healthy and happy love life and birthday

Nadia Nakai penned a sweet birthday message to her man, AKA. The Fella In Versace rapper turned 35 on Saturday, 28 January.

Nadia Nakai penned a sweet birthday message to AKA. Image: @nadianakai, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram account, Bragga posted beautiful pics of herself with her bae all loved-up. She expressed how much she appreciates Supa Mega. Nadia captioned her post:

"Happy Birthday my baby! I love you so much!! You protect me so much! And lift me up… I learn so much from you everyday!!!! And have theeee most fun with you!!! I’m so proud of you!!!!! You’re my blessing!"

Mzansi wishes AKA a happy birthday

Peeps took to Nadia Nakai's comment section and helped her wish her man a fabulous birthday. Many also praised her for penning a beautiful message to AKA.

sending_failed4 said:

"And we As Tha Megacy appreciate you Queen Nadia."

mthunzi.mchunu.587 wrote:

"Happy birthday King FORBES."

ntetheh7 commented:

"In Mega we trust, happy birthday King."

boitybooy wrote:

"Happy birthday to the Supermega man. More peace that surpasses human understanding. Love king."

chipotaks said:

"The most beautiful message. Happy birthday AKA the goat."

lelonsibande added:

"Happy birthday to your baby love. May God's grace continue to shine over his life. Grow gold n Grow old until you toothless. You too."

Drake plays Cassper Nyovest's 'Siyathandana'

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is excited after Drake played one of his songs during his set at a US club. The South African artist took to social media to repost the clip of Champagne Papi DJing at a litty party in Ney York.

The Canadian rapper played Mufasa's hit, Siyathandana. The track features singer Boohle on vocals. Taking to Twitter, Mufasa captioned his post:

"Drake playing Siyathandana in New York Last night. Asbonge!!!"

Tweeps took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the viral video. Many applauded the Toosie Slide hitmaker for continuing to support Mzansi music. The world-renowned rapper has worked with Grammy-winner Black Coffee and he is a big fan of Amapiano DJ, Uncle Waffles.

