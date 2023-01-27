Award-winning rapper Boitumelo ' Boity' Thulo recently took to her social media platforms to celebrate her grandmother's birthday

The TV star posted cute snaps and penned a heartwarming message expressing her love and appreciation for her old lady

She said her grandma is the most glorious, most phenomenal woman she has ever known and she is blessed to have her in her life

Boity celebrates her granny's birthday. Images: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity' Thulo is a proud granddaughter. The Ba kae hitmaker took to Instagram and wrote a beautiful message dedicated to her mother's mom.

She said she is blessed to be able to call her grandmother, adding that she believes her grandfather in heaven is sending down so much love on her special day.” She added:

"May the Good Lord continue to bless you with more years of health and a happy, joyful, peaceful heart because in doing so, He blesses us tenfold! I love you so much LELO."

Fans and Mzansi celebs wish Boity's grandmother a happy birthday

Many people flooded the rapper's comments section after she gave them a sneak peek inside her granny's birthday celebration. @knaomin commented:

"Your grandmother is again so perfect! Happy Birthday phenomenal woman!"

"jeniferbala said:

"Happiest Birthday to your Granny and wishing her many, many more blessed and joyful years to celebrate! ♥️"

@lalela_mswane wrote:

"I thought Gogo was your aunt ‍♀️ Wow so beautiful happy birthday Gogo"

@dowrowthy:

"Happy birthday to Mme Lelo. She reminds so much of Mme Lulama. We used to call her ous Oulu. She was my mom's bestiemay the lord bless her Mme Lelo more."

