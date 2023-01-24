Thobile Mseleku took to her social media page to rave over her husband Musa Mseleku in a sweet post

The Real Housewives of Durban star said marrying her husband was one of the best decisions she made

MaKhumalo's sweet message had her followers in their feels, many said they admired how she loves and respects her man

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

MaKhumalo is in love and can't hide it. The reality television star raved over her husband Musa Mseleku in a post that gave her followers goosebumps.

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku shared a heartwarming post to her husband Musa Mseleku. Image: @thobilek and @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban star said, despite all the drama that comes with being a part of a polygamous marriage, she doesn't regret marrying Mseleku.

MaKhumalo expresses her unconditional love for Musa Mseleku

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku recently professed her undying love for her husband Musa Mseleku on her Instagram page. TimesLIVE reports that MaKhumalo's post comes following their Umembeso ceremony which was held last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Real Housewives of Durban star shared stunning pictures alongside her man and penned a lengthy caption. She wrote:

"Words really fail me when it comes to you. Marrying you and choosing you to spend the rest of my life with, was the best decision I’ve ever made. You are my refuge, my comfort, my best friend, my mentor, my cheerleader and my happiness."

MaKhumalo's fans react to the sweet post for her husband

Thobile's post left her followers in their feels. Many lauded her for loving and respecting her husband. Others congratulated her on her Umembeso ceremony.

@thecvqueen_2019 said:

"The only Mseleku wife with style, grace and class. The rest can sit down."

@daughter_of_makhumalo wrote:

"My dearest Thobile. My heart always melts when I see you this happy and Thank God for giving you such a bright smile. You're such an amazing soul, I love and appreciate you Mama. May your light forever shine bright more than the stars in the Sky, Mzilakazi ka Mashobana."

@confi_moloi added:

"Not me blushing while reading the caption as if it was written for me ❤️."

@vinolia_kekana commented:

"I just love the way you love your husband appreciate, worship and honour."

@thopollogwalisa said:

"Wow love is love niyafanelana maan sukaa. I like the excitement you guys have for each other kwesi sthembu, aniboni bantu it's just the two of you. Keep it up MaKhumalo, uthobeke and the guy will love you."

Mzansi thinks Shauwn Mkhize organised Kefilwe Mabote’s marriage: “And she Influenced the lobola decision”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize's name is trending after one of her besties, Kefilwe Mabote, revealed that she's now officially off the market.

Mzansi social media users are convinced that the wealthy businesswoman organised Kefilwe's marriage after her remarks under Kefilwe's post. The social media influencer revealed that the traditional ceremony took place on January 3, reports TshisaLIVE.

After Kefilwe Mabote shared a reel of her rocking a blanket as a shawl among cattle, Shauwn Mkhize took to her comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News