Radio and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy touched many hearts on social media after she revealed that she bought her mom a brand-new car

The Metro FM presenter took to Instagram to give Mzansi a sneak peek at how she and her siblings celebrated their mother's birthday

Many people have since flooded the comments section with beautiful reactions. One person said: "Blessing on blessings for you, mama"

Lamiez Holworthy and her siblings buy mom a brand-new car. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

The South African DJ and her siblings recently organised a special birthday celebration for their mom. They showered her with expensive gifts which included a brand-new car.

Giving fans a look inside her mom's birthday celebration, Lamiez posted a video and snaps on Instagram with heartwarming captions.

"THE MATRIARCH- Leader of our tribe, thank you for all that you do for us, for all the sacrifices and all the teachings. My greatest gift that I get from her? HER HEART. Anyone who's been fortunate enough to experience her can attest to it," she said.

Lamiez also sent a special shout-out to her siblings for the amazing surprise birthday celebration they managed to put together for their mother.

"We love you mommy @imeldak20. A big s/o to my siblings @lush_thechef and @lariezhholworthy - WE DID IT!!! "

Fans and other celebrities wish Lamiez's mom a happy birthday

Former 'Idols SA' judge Unathi was amongst the people who took to the comments section to applaud Lamiez and her siblings and wished the supermom a happy birthday.

@nobuhle1 commented:

"Blessing on blessings for you mama. She is my Ma's namesake."

@unathi.co said:

" I’m smiling so DEEP. Happy Birthday, Mommy."

@jeanettemoseneke wrote:

"Oh beautiful. I've seen ausi @imeldak20 come to gigs back then. There is nothing quite like a supportive parent... even if they don't quite 'get it'. Their belief in you is priceless @lamiez_holworthy."

@nomonde_jonas:

"She’s a beauty…. Congratulations to the birthday lady."

