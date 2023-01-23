Heartwarming birthday messages poured in as the former Isibaya star Ayanda Borotho celebrated her 42nd birthday in style

The actor and producer took to her social media platforms to give fans a sneak peek inside her special day celebration

Fans and other celebrities flooded the comments with beautiful messages. One person said: "May your new year bring all you wish for."

Inside Ayanda Borotho's birthday party. Image: @ayandaborotho

Ayanda Borotho recently had a classy birthday party with her close friends and family. The star took to Instagram to post snaps and clips of her special day.

The guest list included the internationally renowned actress Nomzamo Mbatha and Isibaya star Nhlahla Mdlalose.

In one post, the actress shared that Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the most beautiful chapters of her life. She added:

"Thank you for sharing in my light and allowing me to bask in yours. Saying I love you is not enough. But God hears every prayer and he knows all of mine concerning you."

Ayanda also shared a hilarious video, showing herself rearranging the age on the cake.

Mzansi wishes Ayanda Borotho a happy birthday

Celebrities like Zizo Tshwete were among the people who took to the comments section to wish Ayanda a happy birthday.

@zizotshwete commented:

Hunnay, the way you’re rocking 42 - can we get an upgrade quicker is what we’re all asking!!!!!! Keep shining! Love you madly ❤️❤️❤️ Happy happy happy!!!

@penny_hlubi said:

"We rearrange to suit the mood, Happy birthday Goddess."

@samkelondlovu wrote

"Happiest of birthday beautiful sis ❤️ may your new year bring all you wish for."

@realtalkwithnthabi:

"Happy Birthday Sthandwa. You are beautiful, inside & out. GOD bless you with more of this priceless moments."

Hulisane Ravele rings in 35th birthday with a daring picture on social media: "Hello 35th floor"

In another article, Briefly News reported that seasoned broadcaster Hulisani Ravele celebrated her 35th birthday.

The TV and radio presenter took to Twitter and posted a cute photo as she celebrated this milestone. Touching birthday messages have since poured in from her fans and other celebrities.

The media personality has been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years. She ventured into the industry in 2001 as a presenter for YoTV. Wishing Hulisani a happy birthday, one fan said: "Happy birthday. Hope you have an amazing & blessed day."

