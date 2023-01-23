Today, January 23, is a special day for radio and television personality Hulisani Ravele as she celebrates her 35th birthday

The media personality took to her social media platforms and posted a cute snap, letting her fans know that she is turning a year older

Heartwarming birthday messages have since flooded in as fans and other celebrities wished a happy birthday

Hulisane Ravele celebrtaes her 35th birthday. Image: @hulisaniravele

Source: Instagram

947 presenter Hulisani Ravele is delighted to celebrate her 35th birthday. The presenter posted a cute snap of herself wearing a beautiful short purple dress with a nice pair of silver heels on Twitter.

Hulisani is a talented broadcaster with over 20 years of experience. Her TV journey started back in 2001 at the age of 9 when she scored herself a TV presenting gig on SABC's kids' show called YoTV.

The star has since worked her way to the top and today she is one of Mzansi's seasoned broadcasters.

Fans celebrate Hulisani Ravele on her 35th birthday

Commenting on Hulisani's birthday picture, which has since attracted many views and comments on Twitter, @Mqoqindlela responded:

"Why are you lying because when did you reach the 25th floor, good sis? Happy birthday."

@SBeyi said:

"Happiest birthday to you & may the heavenly Father open more doors for you. You looking bright & sweet on your 35th."

@pinkie_tsosane wrote:

"Happy birthday momma!!️ May God continue gracing you with everything you want. Stay Glowing and growing!"

@Queen_flo commented:

"It's never looked more beautiful and radiant. What a journey. May the good Lord keep flexing ka wena. To many more to come."

@MizFunSized_K:

"Happy birthday Hulisani!!! Wishing you a fantastic day!!! Enjoy!!!"

