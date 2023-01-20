Heartwarming birthday messages have poured in for the former 'Isibaya' star and TV presenter Jessica Nkosi

The award-winning actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, January 20, 2023 and Mzansi is proud

Briefly News posted her picture on Facebook and many people flooded the comments section, celebrating the talented actress

Mzansi celebrates Jessica Nkosi on her birthday. Image: @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi has not been as active on social media this year, but this has not stopped her fans from celebrating her birthday.

The TV star is well known for her excellent work as an actress. She scored her first TV role on Isibaya, playing the character of Qondi. Other memorable roles she has played include Eve on Ayeye and Thando on The Queen.

She has also scored a couple of brand ambassadorship deals with big companies like Volvo, G.H. Mumm and Clinique, just to mention a few.

Briefly News posted Jessica's picture on Facebook and Twitter, wishing her all the best on her special day.

Many fans took to the comments section to also shower the actress with beautiful birthday messages, and here are a few reactions.

Willia Bhamjee Ngwane commented:

"The only beautiful woman in South Africa, Happy birthday to her."

Mohube Moela said:

"Happy birthday. Many more years to you! May God bless your day and be happy."

Patrick Jonga wrote:

"Happy birthday to you and many more years. Enjoy your day with your family and friends. God bless you."

Balungile Bhengu:

"Happiest birthday Mankosi. UJehova akuhlenge akubusise"

