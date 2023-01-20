Mzansi social media users praised Connie Ferguson for keeping herself fit and healthy after her hubby's passing

The stunning TV producer and actress posted a hot pic of herself at the gym and Mzansi is here for it

Many agreed that the former Generations actress is beautiful after Mr Smeg reshared her pic on his Twitter timeline

Connie Ferguson served Mzansi fitness goals on her timeline. The Queen actress posted a stunning pic of herself rocking her athletic wear and Mzansi is here for it.

Mzansi marvelled over Connie Ferguson’s fitness after she posted a pic rocking gym wear. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The TV producer was at the gym when she took the snap. The former Generations star is known for being a gym fanatic as she posts pics and videos of herself hitting the gym from time to time.

Taking to Twitter, tweep @MichaelBucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, reshared the gorgeous pic of the seasoned thespian on his timeline. He captioned his post:

"Connie Ferguson is beautiful."

Mzansi reacts to snap of Connie Ferguson

The majority of social media users agreed with Mr Smeg. Many praised Connie Ferguson for keeping her body in shape and taking good care of herself after her husband, TV producer Shona Ferguson, passed away.

@Malindy__ wrote:

"So beautiful."

@b_bisto commented:

"Don't take her out, she is national property."

@DickenNathnael said:

"And healthy too."

@Senzile84455826 wrote:

"She is beautiful, wait until I get my money right."

@MusaMatiwane_ added:

"You can now date Karabo, the 12 month period of mourning is accomplished."

SK Khoza thanks the Fergusons after The Queen finale

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza thanked the Fergusons for standing by his side. The award-winning actor took to his timeline to reflect on his time on The Queen.

The star played the character of Shaka in the Mzansi Magic telenovela. It aired its final episode on Friday, January 13, after being with the channel for years.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, SK penned a heartfelt post to the director of the show, Andries van der Merwe and to the show's producers, Connie and her late husband Shona Ferguson.TshisaLIVE reports that the talented thespian said Connie and Shona were like his two older siblings.

Source: Briefly News