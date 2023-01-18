SK Khoza has shared that he is grateful to the Fergusons for always having his back whenever he was dumped from The Queen

The actor took to his timeline to reflect on his time on the Mzansi Magic show after it aired its final episode last Friday

The viewers of the show praised the award-winnign actor for breathing life into the character of Shaka Khoza

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

SK Khoza has thanked the Fergusons for standing by his side. The award-winning actor took to his timeline to reflect on his time on The Queen.

SK Khoza has thanked 'The Queen' producers Connie and her late hubby, Shona Ferguson. Image: @skkhoza, @connieferguson

Source: Instagram

The star played the character of Shaka in the Mzansi Magic telenovela. It aired its final episode on Friday after being with the channel for years.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, SK penned a heartfel post to the director of the show, Andries van der Merwe, and to the show's producers, Connie and her late hubby Shona Ferguson.

TshisaLIVE reports that the talented thespian said Connie and Shona were like ghis two older siblings. He said they protected him when others turned their back on him, adding that the Fergusons "fought" to bring him back to the soapie whenever his storyline was written off. Check out his lengthy post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi applauds SK Khoza for breathing life into his Shaka character

The viewers of the show took to SK's timeline and praised him for slaying his role in the telenovela. Siome even shared that they watched the show because oof him.

sikaka_tbag wrote:

"S Khoza salute. You gave us an incredible role. Played it well."

preciousflower31 commented:

"uShaka really did 'balance' the show…… Thank you."

ezojama said:

"Salute you Shaka, Skaqakaqa and Brutus. Without the three of you guys, The Queen was never complete episode."

sparkjannette wrote:

"Shaka Khoza is a bomb character, an amazing star, I like how you stood with your family, 'The Khozas'...You have made me love SA movies. Forever a fan."

sassyangie.jc added:

"Tbh Shaka was the only reason I ever watched The Queen. Balance me real quick."

Cassper Nyovest slammed for joking about loadshedding

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was slammed for making a distasteful joke about loadshedding. Eskom has implemented Stage 6 loadshedding and many people have been left without electricity for days and some can't even access the internet.

The rapper took to his timeline to share pics of himself and a couple of his friends rocking bright colours. They were seemingly attending a party at the time.

Taking to his comment section on the micro-blogging app, the majority of his followers slammed him for not being able to read the room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News