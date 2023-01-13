Cassper Nyovest's joke about fixing loadshedding has rubbed a couple of his followers up the wrong way on social media

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to his timeline and posted a few pics of himself and his friends rocking bright clothes and the captioned of the pic got many fuming

Some people said everything is a joke to Mzansi celebs while others said he should be using his voice to hold government accountable

Cassper Nyovest has been slammed for making a distasteful joke about loadshedding. Eskom has implemented Stage 6 loadshedding and many people have been left without electricity for days and some can't even access the internet.

Cassper Nyovest joked abou fixing loadshedding. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to share pics of himself and a couple of his friends rocking bright colours. They were seemingly attending a party at the time. Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker captioned his post:

"No more load shedding!!! We have fixed it!!"

Mzansi tweeps slam Cassper Nyovest

Taking to Cassper Nyovest's comment section on the micro-blogging app, the majority of his followers slammed him for not being able to read the room.

@Mamphephethe_10 wrote:

"One thing about SA famous people, they will joke about social ills of the country, instead of using their voices to hold government accountable and encourage their fans to take politics serious."

@AnoldMutanga said:

"Nyov, da minister of energy and power."

@ssmgram wrote:

"It's nice being rich. Everything is a joke. I need this level of money."

@Shamilar006 said:

"We know you have generators and ups but don't rub it on our face."

@jhlaluko added:

"Nothing funny."

Sizwe Dhlomo traumitised by possible Stage 15 loadshedding

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline to share his thoughts on the current load shedding situation in Mzansi.

The media personality was traumatised after Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter allegedly hinted at Stage 15 load shedding. Taking to Twitter, the Kaya 959 presenter shared that he feels like Eskom bosses create new stages of load shedding on a daily basis. The shook radio host said: Read more:

"I feel like they create a new stage every day. Stage 15!?"

De Ruyter allegedly said that Mzansi needs more renewables or Stage 15 load shedding will be a reality in the near future.

