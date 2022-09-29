Sizwe Dhlomo is shook after Eskom allegedly hinted at the possibility of Stage 15 load shedding if Mzansi doesn't get more renewables fast

The media personality took to his timeline and shared that he feels like Eskom bosses create a new stage of load shedding on a daily basis

Social media users took to his timeline and shared what Stage 15 means after Andre de Ruyter allegedly said Stage 15 is possible if Mzansi fails to get more renewables

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to the timeline to share his thoughts on the current load shedding situation in Mzansi. The media personality was traumatised after Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter allegedly hinted at Stage 15 load shedding.

Sizwe Dhlomo is traumatised by possible Stage 15 load shedding. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the Kaya 959 presenter shared that he feels like Eskom bosses create new stages of load shedding on a daily basis. The shook radio host said:

"I feel like they create a new stage every day. Stage 15!?"

De Ruyter allegedly said that Mzansi needs more renewables or Stage 15 load shedding will be a reality in the near future.

Social media users took to Sizwe Dhlomo's comment section to share their thoughts on what Stage 15 means while others urged him to relocate to Durban.

@soscydonda wrote:

"Come live in Durban.. We living life here.."

@Droatest said:

"Stage 15 means no electricity for the whole month."

@QunitonLeBron03 commented:

"Haibo for real? Ain't stage 15 mean 15 hours?"

@ELON_MOGALE wrote:

"That's probably a total shutdown isn't it?"

@kamu_duclass said:

"There’s really no point of stage 15 , if we have max of 5 hours electricity a day with stage 6. Im sure 8 to 10 is total blackout."

@_NokulungaM added:

"Sizwe, the problem with us South Africans is we’ve been too accepting of the load shedding situation instead of standing up, having a total peaceful shutdown, we’re accepting what’s being done by the government and focused on finding alternatives of dealing with load shedding."

