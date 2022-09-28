Media personality Maps Maponyane is currently going through a lot when it comes to his business ventures

Maponyane's business partner Savage recently posted on social media that they were closing one of their Buns Out stores

South African netizens have flocked to the comments section to share mixed reactions to the trending post

Maps Maponyane's Linden Buns Out store is reportedly closing. Image: @mmaponyane

The Buns Out Linden store owned by media personality Maps Maponyane is soon closing.

The official account for Maps' store announced the sad news on Twitter. They stated:

"With heavy heart today we announce the closing of our linden store. Our last day will be on the 9th of October and we will be having a huge send off! See you there "

@BunsoutL shared the following post on Twitter:

Netizens share mixed reactions to news about Buns Out closure

@RealManPee said:

"It's not like ya'll burgers were nice nd stuff."

@Shumani_015 wrote:

"Poorly run business."

@Kay_Motaung shared:

"So sad to hear such news.Had great memories with friends and family. Once did an animation for you when you 1st launched.Wishing you all the best."

@Eddy25500611 posted:

"Food and beverage bussiness need very skilled management a lot of tactics and strategies must be put forward... A footballer or a musician who prematurely ventures into that bussiness will surely collapse."

@Nkwaligirl also said:

"I run a business and really it has been bad since covid. My husband and I are lucky that our professions pay us a salary and we get nothing from the business. It's open only for the community and 10 people we have employed. I often use my salary to top up. All the best boet "

@EvaGrindApparel replied:

"Starting the thing on its own is an achievement. Scaling shows ambition. Well done to the team for getting here…we go again!"

@maverickvaks commented:

"Tough ask to ask a white middle class patronage to support a black business on their turf‍♂️"

@abuti_glen added:

"About time"

Reasons leading to the closure of Buns Out

Tom Savage, co-owner of the brand, told TshisaLIVE that they were struggling financially to fund the business because they didn't have enough money to even repair an R55K generator.

Tom also stated that the intense load shedding schedule had a significant impact on their trading hours.

“On Mondays we operate between midday and 8pm. In that period you would find that we only have three hours of electricity. That affects us because our business relies heavily on electricity,”

According to ZAlebs, the lockdown pandemic was the beginning of their troubles, which led to the store's closure.

