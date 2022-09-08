Mzansi media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has defended Dr Dre after some hip-hop heads compared him to billionaire rapper Jay Z

The Kaya 959 presenter is convinced that the legendary rap producer has contributed more than Jay Z in the hip-hop culture

Dre has produced the likes of Eminem and Snoop Dogg while Jay Z has introduced game changers such as Kanye West and Rihanna

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to his timeline to defend Dr Dre. The Kaya 959 presenter weighed in after a tweep compared the wealthy US hip-hop producer to billionaire, Jay Z.

Sizwe Dhlomo defended Dr Dre against Jay Z fans. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @beyonce, @drdre

Source: Instagram

The Mzansi radio personality want hip-hop heads to put some respect on Dr Dre's name after what he has done for the game. Dre has produced the likes of Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Eminem.

Jay Z on the other hand, has introduced the likes of Kanye West and Rihanna via his record label Roc-A-Fella Records. They're all billionaires. Taking to Twitter to defend Dr Dre, Sizwe Dhlomo said:

"Come on! Do you guys know who Dre is?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Peeps took to his comment section and shared mixed reactions to his question. Some backed Jay Z while others agreed with Sizwe.

@ThaboNyakallo2 said:

"I don’t know Siz… I mean Roc Nation put Kanye on. Who in turn went on the establish GOOD music and gave us Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz. Roc Nation also gave us J Cole and Rihanna (technically not hiphop but still says a lot to have produced an artist of that stature)."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Please respect Jay Z."

@Kgolane_Nape wrote:

"Dre has done everything for hip hop, Jay Z married Beyoncé and that's it."

@andisaoscar said:

"You don’t know Jay Z, my man. I would not want to compare the two because of their differential capabilities. Dr Dre is a maestro producer and filmmaker but not a hard core writer, whereas Jay Z is a hard core writer, rapper and but not hard core producer."

@KedifentsePp asked:

"Why would you compare a producer and a rapper?"

@jene_general commented:

"I can count 3 Billionaires, Jay-Z, Ye and Rih. Nobody Touched a Billi before Hov did."

@Swayi_0SA wrote:

"Say what? Dre reached Billi first."

@bozzie_t added:

"Dre was the first to corporatise hip hop."

Pearl Thusi applauds Big Zulu for reviving SA hip-hop

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to her timeline to share her opinion on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The media personality applauded the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono actress praised Big Zulu for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News