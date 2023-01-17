Today, January 17, marks the day Michelle Obama was born. Michelle was the first thrust onto the world stage when she became the first lady of the United States, but it wasn't long till she crept into people's hearts with her unbelievable kindness and motivational speeches.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Michelle Obama turns 59 on 17 January 2023. Image: Amy Sussman & Weiss Eubanks

Source: Getty Images

In commemoration of Michelle Obama's 59th birthday, Briefly News looks back at seven incredibly sweet birthday messages Barack Obama shared in honour of his wife over the years.

1. Barack Obama wishes his "best friend" happy 58th birthday with photo of a Hawaiian sunset kiss

Last year in 2022, former US president Barack Obama took to Twitter to share a touching birthday tribute to his amazing wife on her 58th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Obama posted a picture of the couple sharing a sweet sunset kiss in Hawaii. The former US president captioned the picture by describing everything Michelle means to him. To the rest of the world, Michelle may be an inspirational powerhouse but to Obama, she is "My love, my partner, my best friend."

2. Obama counts his blessings as Michelle turns 57

To mark Michelle turning 57, Barack Obama shared a throwback picture of the former first lady in her youth.

The 44th US president gushed on how every moment beside his loving wife was a blessing as he wished her a happy birthday.

Obama signed off the touching post with a simple but sweet, "Love you, Miche".

3. Barack Obama gushes about how much Michelle means to him on the 56th

As the United States "forever Flotus" turned 56, her doting husband shared a never-seen-before black and white collage of the couple loving hugging each other in different frames.

Obama wrote, "In every scene, you are my star."

4. Obama reminds Michelle she's one of a kind as she reaches 55

In 2019 Obama blessed the world with another throwback of the couple in their younger days. Feeling nostalgic, the former president recounted how even back then he knew that Michelle was one of a kind.

5. Barack Obama loving looks at Michelle Obama in sweet photo

Barack Obama has never been shy of expressing how much he loves his wife and Michelle Obama's 54 birthday was no different. The former President of the United States took to Instagram again to post a picture of him looking lovingly at his beautiful wife.

The words that accompanied the post would make any woman swoon. Obama wrote:

"You're not only my wife and the mother of my children, you're my best friend. I love your strength, your grace and your determination. And I love you more each day."

6. Obama shares sweet birthday message to his wife after final presidential address

Michelle Obama's 53rd birthday message from her husband was one for the books. Days before the then-first lady's actual birthday, Barack Obama gave his final address as the President of the United States of America. The former president carved out space in his speech to pay special tribute to his wife, Vanity Fair reported.

Obama's was only the icing on the cake because, on her actual birthday, the then-president shared an extra special message for his wife.

Obama wrote:

"To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you."

Michelle Obama: Inside the life of the mother and former 1st lady who is still making a difference

In another story, Briefly News reported that on January 17, 2022, former US first lady Michelle Obama turned a respectable 58 years old. In celebration of her milestone birthday, Briefly News compiled seven interesting details about the wonder woman's life.

Michelle Obama was born to Fraser and Marian Robinson. She grew up in the South Side of Chicago where she lived in a brick bungalow with her parents and brother. Michelle's dad, Fraser, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis but pushed himself to provide for his family as a pump operator for the city's water department.

Her mother Marian was a homemaker who raised Michelle and her brother Craig. Michelle attended public schools. History.com reports that Michelle and Craig both excelled in their school and skipped Grade 2, with Michelle being chosen for a gifted students programme later on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News