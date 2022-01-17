Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama was born a Robinson and raised by Fraser and Marian in the South Side of Chicago

Before meeting Barack Obama, Michelle studied at Princeton University before enrolling in Harvard Law School

The work done by Mrs Obama before, during and after her time as first lady of the United States of America will be told for years to come

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

On 17 January 2022, former US first lady Michelle Obama turned a respectable 58 years old. In celebration of her milestone birthday, Briefly News compiled seven interesting details about the wonderwoman's life.

On 17 January 2022, Michelle Obama turned 58 years old and looks as amazing as ever. Image: Billboard Music Awards 2021

Source: Getty Images

Early life of Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama

Michelle Obama was born to Fraser and Marian Robinson. She grew up in the South Side of Chicago where she lived in a brick bungalow with her parents and brother. Michelle's dad, Fraser, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis but pushed himself to provide for his family as a pump operator for the city's water department.

Her mother Marian was a homemaker who raised Michelle and her brother Craig. Michelle attended public schools. History.com reports that Michelle and Craig both excelled in their school and skipped Grade 2, with Michelle being chosen for a gifted-students program later on.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Michelle graduated second highest in her graduating class (salutatoian) in 1981 after serving as a member of the National Honor Society and student council treasurer.

Michelle Obama was a gifted child who skipped Grade 2. Image: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

Tertiary education and career in the law field

Michelle's father worked hard to ensure she received a good education. She got into Princeton University where she studied African-American studies and sociology. Michelle then enrolled in the Harvard Law School where she graduated in 1988.

She joined the Sidley & Austin law firm - it was there where she met former US president Barack Obama. A few years into her time as a lawyer, Michelle realised that she wanted to work with people.

According to the White House, Michelle became the founding executive director of the Chicago chapter of Public allies. In the mid-90s she became the Associate Dean of Student Services at the Chicago University, her work reportedly skyrocketed volunteerism.

Michelle married Barack Obama in 1992 and they've been together ever since. Image: Olivier Douliery-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Obama's marriage to the 44th president of the United States Barack Obama

Her academic journey later led her down the path of love. She met the love of her life, former US present Barack Obama, whom she married in 1992, reports BarackObama.com.

Initially Michelle was apprehensive to believe in her husband’s run for the presidency. She would later become a staunch supporter where she captured the hearts of the nation and her husband proclaimed her as his rock.

Michelle's family went on to become the first residents of colour in the White House and thus far she is still the only First Lady of colour in the United States of America.

Michelle and Barack Obama's pride and joy - Malia and Sasha

The love connection with her forever person lead to motherhood where in 1998 she gave birth to their first child Malia. In 2001, the second bundle of joy Sasha was introduced to the world.

Many interviews done by Michelle have revealed that she often had to juggled work along with raising Malia and Sasha while Barack conducted business in Springfield. Sasha and Malia spent a total of eight years of their lives in the White House.

A report by USA Today revealed that both of Michelle's daughters have delved into the world of activist.

Michelle and Barack Obama had Malia in 1998 and a few years later in 2001 welcomed their lastborn Sasha. Image: Olivier Douliery-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Obama's time as the first lady of the United States

Michelle became the first African-American first lady of the United States when her husband Barack was elected the 44th President of the country.

The end of her husband's second term led to Michelle staying under the radar until the release of the autobiography Becoming which pushed her back into the spotlight, reports the Washington Post.

Charity work done by the former first lady of the United States

During her impressive and hands-on approach as first lady Michelle engaged in a multitude of different causes with an emphasis on childhood obesity. In 2009 she began her quest to end childhood obesity by planting a vegetable garden on the South Lawn of the White House.

During her husband's second term as president,, Michelle in an attempt to promote further education within the youth, launched Reach Higher. This is project designed to educate students on different working sectors and the skills needed to enter into those different fields, according to WhiteHouse.gov.

Michelle Obama's 2022

It seems the charity work and fight for equality is something that will never leave the heart of Mrs Obama. She shared a post on Instagram encouraging people to vote.

She is encouraging people to join When We All Vote and other organisations that a working to recruit more voters and encourage the US Congress to act on legislation about voting rights for the 2022 midterm elections and others to come.

Michelle celebrates hubby Barack Obama on his 60th birthday with sweet post

In other Obama news, Briefly News previously reported that Michelle Obama expressed love to her hubby Barrack Obama on his birthday. Michelle described Barack as a wonderful husband and father in an Instagram post.

She spoke about Barack's biggest accomplishment being a loving and present father to Sasha and Malia Obama. Her heartfelt post was truly gripping as she thanked Barack for not allowing his work to hinder their relationship and his relationship with their daughters.

Accompanying her sweet words was an Obama family picture. Michelle, Sasha, Malia and Barack looked extremely happy and content as they posed together.

Source: Briefly News