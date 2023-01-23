Businesswoman and 'Real Housewives of Durban' (RHOD)star Nonku Williams is head over heels in love with her new man

The reality TV show star posted a cute snap on Instagram showing off her bae, followed by a heartwarming caption

Many fans have since taken to the comments section to react. One person said: "You guys look gorgeous"

RHOD star Nonku Williams finds love. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

RHOD is about to return for the third season and the show's star Nonku Williams is already giving people a sneak peek of what they should expect in the new season.

Since the first season, Nonku has been one of the few single and ready-to-mingle stars on the show.

According to her latest Instagram post, the reality TV star has finally found herself a man. Captioning the cute snap, she said love always wins.

Mzansi reacts to Nonku William's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions about Nonku's relationship after she posted a picture on Instagram.

@delisile8929 commented:

"Love looks good on you but ungayi ke ko marriage mntaka dad. Ungabhayizi."

@jenniferboitumelo said:

"Konje nina, anywho Miss Williams you look good and guy looks yummy, happy for you mommy, enjoy! You deserve it ❤️❤️❤️"

@xbuda74 wrote:

"Remember all man cheat... Issa Trap."

@thembs0609: commented:

"After the storm comes joy. You deserve all the love sisi. You guys look gorgeous ❤️❤️"

@zethu459:

"A scammer, he will leave you dry sis. He doesn't have money. That's why he lives with you in that house. Watch him around your kids."

‘RHOD’ star Mabusi Seme confirms exit from the Showmax hit show after Season 3 premiere date announcement

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mabusi Seme had announced her exit from the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD)

Season 3 of the RHOD is coming next month on February 1, 2023, but some viewers will not get to see their old-time favourites. Mabusi Seme, who joined the show in the first season, announced on Twitter that she would no longer be part of the show.

A Twitter user, @Nthatii_M, asked the reality TV star and businesswoman if she was coming back for the third season and confessed no. Mabusi's fans have since taken to the comments section to express their disappointment.

Source: Briefly News