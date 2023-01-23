Fans are looking forward to watching Minnie Dlamini's feature film, 'The Honeymoon,' which is set to hit the cinema screens on 31 March 2023

The producer and actress has shared a trailer, and a poster for the film, and people have shared that they can't wait for the official release day

Acting alongside Minnie in the film is the award-winning comedian & TV personality Tumi Morake and Impunity star Kajal Bagwadeen

Mzansi excited for Minnie Dlamini's first film. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

A countdown has begun for the release of Minnie Dlamini's eagerly awaited film titled The Honeymoon.

The star has previously opened up to IOL about her character Lu. She said that it is relatable as many people have found themselves stuck in situations, adding that what is important is how they get out of it before it’s too late.

Minnie also told the publication that she was happy to be working as an actor again.

“I’m having the time of my life… acting in a feature film is definitely something I’ve been dying to do for a really long time,”

Fans express their excitement for Minnie Dlamini's film 'The Honeymoon'

After the TV star posted a trailer of the film, fans flooded the comments section, congratulating Minnie on her great work, saying they're looking forward to watching the film. Here are a few reactions from Instagram. @lindowshandu commented:

"Saw this trailer ecinema izolo ngenkathi ngyobukela iShotgun Wedding kaJLo. It definitely peaked my interest"

@umphilentombela wrote:

"This is beautiful... Next time please invite me to the shootings I love this"

sindydeku said:

"So Minnie you and Monake literally infected the India lady with Zulu incanity❤️❤️❤️"

@x_olisa:

"This looks hella fun ! I look forward to it "

