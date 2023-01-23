Musa Mseleku has taken to his timeline to congratulate his daughter, Abongwe, who passed matric with flying colours

The Uthando Nes'thembu star revealed that his bundle of joy bagged three distinctions and Mzansi is here for it

Taking to the polygamist's timeline, many peeps praised Abongwe for remaining humble eve though she comes from a rich family

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Musa Mseleku's kids continue to make their dad proud. The polygamist's daughter, Abongwe, passed matric with flying colours.

Musa Mseleku is proud of his daughter, Abongwe. Imange: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star with four wives took to his timeline to congratulate Abongwe for bagging three distinctions. He said her commitment humbles him. According to Daily Sun, the businessman posted snaps of his clever daughter on social media. He captiond his Instagram post:

"Congratulations Abongwe Lizwilikamama Mseleku for getting 3 distinctions. You have made your mother proud the whole family is so proud. I am humbled by your commitment."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi applauds Abongwe

Peeps took to the Uthando Nes'thembu star's comment section to help him congratulate his daughter. They praised Abongwe for remaining humble even though she comes from a rich family.

hannah_zelda_mufamadi wrote:

"congratulations Abongwe, it's soo humbling to see kids that are previledged like her to still take schooling priority."

ladytebs commented:

"Abongwe is such a humble child. Well done to you, my babe."

sydneylebea said:

"Very inspirational. What humble, dedicated, committed and disciplined soul. I wish her the best in her future endeavors."

vusumuzi_h wrote:

"Congratulations, well done. All the best in your next step. It is a lesson to all kids out there that even if your parents have it all but you still need to work hard in your studies to build your own thing in life."

sydneylebea added:

"May the Almighty God bless and protect her."

Robbie Malinga's son gives back to the community

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Robbie Malinga's 21-year-old son is giving back to the community. Rob Mally, also known as Robbie Malinga jnr, reportedly helped 40 less fortunate families and schoolkids around Mzansi with groceries.

The young man shared that the initiative is inspired by his late dad. Robbie Malinga was a popular singer and music producer. Rob Mally revealed that his father used to identify random families in different provinces and assist them with groceries throughout the year when he was still alive.

He was in primary school at the time, addig that his dad taught him not to parade the families he helps but rather leave them happy with their dignity still intact.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News